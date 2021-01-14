  1. Home
Sherry Cobbler

January 14, 2021 | 12:21pm
Perfect summer time cocktail
Sherry Cobbler
Courtesy of Levi Miller

This is the perfect drink to sip on. This cocktail is made up of fortified wine with a splash of club soda and added citrus taste from the orange and lemon slices. 

Recipe courtesy of ZERO PROOF drinks & more 100 Recipes for Mocktails & Low-Alcohol Cocktails

Ready in
6 m
5 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
1
Servings

Ingredients

  • 1 orange slice, plus 1 half-slice, divided
  • 1 lemon slice, plus 1 half-slice, divided
  • 1/2 Ounce (15 mL) simple syrup
  • 3 Ounces (90 mL) dry sherry
  • 1 Ounce (30 mL) club soda
  • 2 sprigs fresh mint
  • Crushed ice

For the simple syrup

  • 1 Cup (250 mL) granulated sugar
  • 1 Cup (250 mL) water

Directions

In a cocktail shaker, use a muddler or wooden spoon to muddle orange slice, lemon slice and simple syrup.

Add sherry and enough crushed ice to nearly fill the shaker.

Shake until chilled.

Strain into a glass half-filled with more crushed ice.

Top with club soda.

Add more ice, mounding it above the rim.

Garnish with mint sprigs and orange and lemon half-slices.

Insert straw.

For the simple syrup

In a small pot, combine sugar and water and bring to a boil.

Reduce heat and simmer for about 5 minutes, until all of the sugar is dissolved.

Remove from heat and let cool completely.

Pour into a squeeze bottle or a container with a lid, such as a mason jar.

Store for up to 4 weeks in the fridge.

 

