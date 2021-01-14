Sherry Cobbler

This is the perfect drink to sip on. This cocktail is made up of fortified wine with a splash of club soda and added citrus taste from the orange and lemon slices.
Recipe courtesy of ZERO PROOF drinks & more 100 Recipes for Mocktails & Low-Alcohol Cocktails
Ingredients
- 1 orange slice, plus 1 half-slice, divided
- 1 lemon slice, plus 1 half-slice, divided
- 1/2 Ounce (15 mL) simple syrup
- 3 Ounces (90 mL) dry sherry
- 1 Ounce (30 mL) club soda
- 2 sprigs fresh mint
- Crushed ice
For the simple syrup
- 1 Cup (250 mL) granulated sugar
- 1 Cup (250 mL) water
Directions
In a cocktail shaker, use a muddler or wooden spoon to muddle orange slice, lemon slice and simple syrup.
Add sherry and enough crushed ice to nearly fill the shaker.
Shake until chilled.
Strain into a glass half-filled with more crushed ice.
Top with club soda.
Add more ice, mounding it above the rim.
Garnish with mint sprigs and orange and lemon half-slices.
Insert straw.
For the simple syrup
In a small pot, combine sugar and water and bring to a boil.
Reduce heat and simmer for about 5 minutes, until all of the sugar is dissolved.
Remove from heat and let cool completely.
Pour into a squeeze bottle or a container with a lid, such as a mason jar.
Store for up to 4 weeks in the fridge.
