Sesame-Topped Sicilian Bread

The night before:

In a large bowl, dissolve yeast in 1 cup of lukewarm water. Add 2 cups flour; mix well with a wooden spoon until a thick batter is formed. Cover; let dough rise in a warm place until doubled in size, about 10 hours.

Next day:

Dissolve salt, sugar and shortening in 2 cups lukewarm water; stir into starter. Add 7 cups flour, beating by hand or by stand mixer with dough hook until dough comes together.

Transfer dough to a floured surface. Knead until no longer sticky, about 10 minutes. Shape into a ball; transfer to a large, greased bowl and let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 35 minutes.

Transfer dough to floured surface and knead for 2-4 minutes. Shape into a ball, return to bowl, cover, let rise again until doubled, about 30 minutes.

Divide in half. Shape each half into a loaf; place on lightly greased baking sheet, cover with towel, let rise until doubled, about 45 minutes. Halfway into the final rise, heat oven to 425 degrees.

Just before baking, score tops with shallow cuts. Brush olive oil over loaves; sprinkle with sesame seeds. Bake until golden brown, about 35-40 minutes. Cool on wire rack. Serve warm with olive oil seasoned with pepper.