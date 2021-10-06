  1. Home
Sesame Cashew and Tahini Blondies

October 6, 2021 | 10:02am
Nutty and sweet
Sesame Cashew and Tahini Blondies
Kristen Mendiola / The Daily Meal; Shannon Kinsella / food styling

Be sure the butter is soft for easy mixing. Sesame honey cashews are available at Trader Joe’s. You can also use chopped bits of sesame brittle or any dry-roasted nut.

Ready in
55 m
20 m
(prepare time)
35 m
(cook time)
24
Servings
243
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 2 1/3 Cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 Teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1 Cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature
  • 1 1/3 Cup light brown sugar
  • 1/3 Cup tahini
  • 1 Teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 Cup chopped sesame honey cashews or dry-roasted unsalted cashews
  • 5 1/2 Ounces best-quality white chocolate broken into bits or chips
  • 3 Tablespoons sesame seeds
  • Coarse salt, for garnish

Directions

Step 1: Heat oven to 350F. Line a 13-by-9 inch baking pan with foil. Spray lightly with nonstick spray or brush lightly with oil.

Step 2: Mix 2 1/3 cups all-purpose flour, 1 teaspoon baking powder and ½ teaspoon salt in a small bowl.

Step 3: Beat 2 sticks of room-temperature butter in a large bowl with an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Beat in 1 ⅓ cups brown sugar and ⅓ cups tahini until smooth. Beat in 1 teaspoon vanilla, then beat in 2 eggs, one at a time, until smooth.

Step 4: With the mixer on low, beat in flour mixture just until incorporated. Use a spoon to stir in 1 cup chopped nuts and 5 ½ ounces white chocolate.

Step 5: Transfer batter to prepared pan, then use an offset spatula to spread into an even layer. Sprinkle with 3 tablespoons sesame seeds and a few generous pinches of coarse salt.

Step 6: Bake until the edges start to pull away from the sides of the pan and the top is golden, 30-35 minutes. Cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes.

Step 7: Use foil to lift the bars from the pan and let cool completely on the wire rack. Cut into small bars. Store in a covered container for several days.

