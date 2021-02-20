Seared Tuna With Olives and Capers

If you enjoy your fresh tuna on the raw side, this delicious entree cooks in minutes. If cooking this meal for Passover, double check that the capers you've purchased are certified for Passover. If you can't find them, substitute green olives for the capers.
This recipe is by Paula Shoyer, author of "The New Passover Menu" (Sterling Epicure, 2015), and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 4 tuna steaks (6 ounces each)
- 1/2 Teaspoon dried basil
- 1/2 Teaspoon dried thyme
- Black pepper, to taste
- 3 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 3 Tablespoons chopped red onion, cut into 1/4-inch pieces
- 4 cloves garlic, chopped into 1/4-inch pieces
- 3 Tablespoons capers, drained (or green olives, cut into 1/4-inch pieces)
- 1/3 Cup green or black olives (or a combination), cut into long slivers
- 1/2 Teaspoon sugar
Directions
Step 1: Sprinkle both sides of 4 tuna steaks with 1/2 teaspoon dried basil, 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme, and black pepper to taste.
Step 2: Heat a large frying pan over high heat (do not add any oil). When the pan is hot, add the tuna steaks and cook for 1 to 1.5 minutes on each side, just long enough to sear the outside. Leave the center raw, unless you prefer tuna cooked all the way through. Remove the tuna steaks to a plate.
Step 3: Reduce the heat to medium and add 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil. Add 3 tablespoons chopped red onion and 4 cloves chopped garlic and cook for 2 minutes, stirring often. Add 3 tablespoons capers, 1/3 cup slivered olives, 1/2 teaspoon sugar, and black pepper to taste. Cook for 1 minute. Remove the pan from the heat.
Step 4: Place the tuna steaks on a cutting board and slice into 1/3- to 1/2-inch-thick slices. Place the slices on a platter and sprinkle the caper and olive mixture on top, or serve it alongside in a small bowl.