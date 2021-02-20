Seared Tuna With Olives and Capers

Step 1: Sprinkle both sides of 4 tuna steaks with 1/2 teaspoon dried basil, 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme, and black pepper to taste.

Step 2: Heat a large frying pan over high heat (do not add any oil). When the pan is hot, add the tuna steaks and cook for 1 to 1.5 minutes on each side, just long enough to sear the outside. Leave the center raw, unless you prefer tuna cooked all the way through. Remove the tuna steaks to a plate.

Step 3: Reduce the heat to medium and add 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil. Add 3 tablespoons chopped red onion and 4 cloves chopped garlic and cook for 2 minutes, stirring often. Add 3 tablespoons capers, 1/3 cup slivered olives, 1/2 teaspoon sugar, and black pepper to taste. Cook for 1 minute. Remove the pan from the heat.

Step 4: Place the tuna steaks on a cutting board and slice into 1/3- to 1/2-inch-thick slices. Place the slices on a platter and sprinkle the caper and olive mixture on top, or serve it alongside in a small bowl.