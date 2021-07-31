  1. Home

4.5
2 ratings

Seafood Newburg Sauce

July 31, 2021 | 12:19am
By
Delicious on lobster, shrimp and so much more
Seafood Newburg Sauce recipe - The Daily Meal
HaizhanZheng/iStock/Getty Images Plus

If you've been searching for a Newburg sauce comparable to the Knorr's packaged variety, you've come to the right place. This sauce is no more difficult or complicated than a basic cream sauce, and there are countless seafood recipes that can be made with it as the base.

This recipe is by Peggy Brown of Monroe, Michigan, and was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.

Ready in
15 m
5 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
Notes

Seafood Redi-Base is a mail-order soup base, available at some retailers or directly from the company's website.

Ingredients

  • 2 Tablespoons butter
  • 2 Tablespoons flour
  • 2 Cups water
  • 2 Teaspoons Seafood Redi-Base (see notes)
  • 1/2 Teaspoon Old Bay seasoning
  • 1 Teaspoon paprika
  • 1/2 Teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 Tablespoons dry sherry
  • 2 Tablespoons heavy cream

Directions

Step 1: In a saucepan, melt 2 tablespoons butter; add 2 tablespoons flour to form a roux. Slowly whisk in 2 cups water and 2 teaspoons Seafood Redi-Base until blended.

Step 2: Add 1/2 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning, 1 teaspoon paprika and 1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce. Bring to a boil.

Step 3: Remove from heat. Add 2 tablespoons dry sherry and 2 tablespoons heavy cream.

