A seafood boil is great for a summer cookout or a tailgating party in the fall. This basic recipe is designed to serve anywhere from 4 to 25 people and is very easy to make—you are really only limited by the size of your pot! About 1 pound each of shrimp, kielbasa and potatoes plus 4 ears of corn is a good amount for every 4 people you are feeding.
This recipe was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.
Notes
This recipe makes 4 to 25 servings, depending on quantities used.
Ingredients
- 6 quarts water
- 3/4 to 1 cup Old Bay or Zatarain's spicy crab and shrimp boil seasoning
- 1 to 2 lemons
- 1 to 2 onions
- 1 bulb garlic
- Use approximately equal portions of each depending on how many you are serving:
- 1 to 5 pounds of potatoes (small red are best, cut up in halves or quarters)
- 4 to 25 ears of corn, broken in half
- 1 to 5 pounds smoked kielbasa
- 1 to 5 pounds raw shrimp, 16 to 20 count, in shells
Directions
Step 1: In a large crab pot with steamer basket (if available), bring 6 quarts water to boil. To the water, add 3/4 to 1 cup Old Bay or Zatarain's spicy crab and shrimp boil seasoning, 1 to 2 lemons, 1 to 2 onions and 1 bulb of garlic. Mix well. Bring water back to a boil.
Step 2: When water is boiling again, add 1 to 5 pounds cut-up potatoes. Return to boil and cook potatoes for 10 minutes.
Step 3: Add 4 to 25 ears of corn (broken in half) and bring water back to a boil again. Cook for another 10 minutes.
Step 4: Add 1 to 5 pounds smoked kielbasa. Return water to boil and cook for 5 minutes more.
Step 5: Add 1-5 pounds raw shrimp (in shells). Boil for 2 to 3 minutes, until shrimp turns pink.
Step 6: Pull the basket out of the pot and let drain. Dump all the ingredients out into a large pan or pans. Can be served with extra Old Bay seasoning and mustard for the shrimp and kielbasa.