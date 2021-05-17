A seafood boil is great for a summer cookout or a tailgating party in the fall. This basic recipe is designed to serve anywhere from 4 to 25 people and is very easy to make—you are really only limited by the size of your pot! About 1 pound each of shrimp, kielbasa and potatoes plus 4 ears of corn is a good amount for every 4 people you are feeding.

This recipe was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.