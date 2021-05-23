Step 1: Select 2 pounds of seagrapes that are firm and not overripe.

Step 2: Add them to a large pot. Cover well with water and boil rapidly for 20 to 30 minutes, mashing the grapes while boiling.

Step 3: Pour the mixture through cheese cloth, to strain the juice (have a pan beneath the cheese cloth to catch the juice). Allow the juice to drop through the cheese cloth, and then squeeze out the remainder. Some jelly makers then strain the juice again, through a cotton flannel bag, to achieve a clearer jelly.

Step 4: Add 1 cup of sugar to each 1 cup of juice in the pan. Stir over heat until the sugar dissolves and the juice boils. Boil rapidly until it reaches 223 F on a jelly thermometer, or reaches the jelling stage.

Step 5: Pour into hot, sterile jelly jars and seal tightly. This recipe makes about 3 jelly glasses of jelly. The best color and texture in the finished product is obtained by making small amounts at a time.