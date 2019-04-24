Scarpetta’s Spaghetti With Tomato Sauce

Heat 2 tablespoons of extra-virgin olive oil in a large pot over medium heat.

Carefully transfer tomatoes into the pot, add a pinch of salt and chile flakes.

Allow the tomatoes to cook for a few minutes until they begin to soften, then smash them with a potato masher.

Cook tomatoes for at least 30-45 minutes, smashing and stirring occasionally.

While the tomatoes are cooking, take a small saucepan and place the remaining extra-virgin olive oil in the pan. Add garlic cloves, basil and chile flakes.

Slowly heat to allow the flavors to transfer to the oil.

When the garlic is lightly browned, remove from the heat. Allow to cool for 5 minutes. Strain the oil and combine with the tomato mixture.

Remove the sauce from the heat and adjust the seasoning with salt, as needed.