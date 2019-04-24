Scarpetta’s Spaghetti With Tomato Sauce

At NYC’s Scarpetta, this delicious spaghetti dish is served over 100 times a day! The garlic-and-basil-infused olive oil gives the tomato sauce a bright aroma without being too overpowering.
Ingredients
For the sauce:
- 3-4 Pounds plum tomatoes, blanched, peeled, seeded and quartered
- 4 leaves of basil
- 1/4 Cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/2 Teaspoon chile flakes
- 6 cloves of garlic
- Pinch of kosher salt
For the dish:
- 2 Cups tomato sauce
- 1 Pound spaghetti, high-quality dried or fresh
- 2 leaves of basil
- 1 Tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- Pinch of chile flakes
- 2 Tablespoons freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano
- 1/2 Tablespoon butter, unsalted
Directions
For the sauce:
Heat 2 tablespoons of extra-virgin olive oil in a large pot over medium heat.
Carefully transfer tomatoes into the pot, add a pinch of salt and chile flakes.
Allow the tomatoes to cook for a few minutes until they begin to soften, then smash them with a potato masher.
Cook tomatoes for at least 30-45 minutes, smashing and stirring occasionally.
While the tomatoes are cooking, take a small saucepan and place the remaining extra-virgin olive oil in the pan. Add garlic cloves, basil and chile flakes.
Slowly heat to allow the flavors to transfer to the oil.
When the garlic is lightly browned, remove from the heat. Allow to cool for 5 minutes. Strain the oil and combine with the tomato mixture.
Remove the sauce from the heat and adjust the seasoning with salt, as needed.
For the dish:
Bring a large pot of heavily salted water to a boil.
Roll basil leaves into a cylinder and thinly cut lengthwise into a chiffonade. Set aside.
Cook the spaghetti in the water and remove when it is just shy of al dente — depending on the pasta, 3 minutes for fresh, 10 minutes for dried.
While the pasta is cooking, place the sauce into a sauté pan and heat slowly. Allow the sauce to reduce slightly.
Add the pasta to the sauce along with a bit of pasta water, to add starch and seasoning. Allow the pasta to finish cooking over medium-high heat.
Remove from the heat and add the basil, cheese, butter and extra-virgin olive oil. Toss until well incorporated.
Adjust the seasoning and serve immediately.