4.5
2 ratings

Scalloped Oysters

July 16, 2021
A little seafood on tonight's dinner menu
Scalloped Oysters recipe - The Daily Meal
Lori Edmonds/correspondent photo (HANDOUT)

Are you an oyster fanatic? After having your fill of eating them raw and fried, here's another way to enjoy this shelled delight.

This recipe is by Lori Edmonds of Reisterstown, Maryland, and was originally published in the Carroll County Times.

Ready in
50 m
10 m
(prepare time)
40 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
522
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • Oil spray
  • 1 sleeve of Saltine crackers
  • 1 stick of butter, melted
  • 1 pint of fresh raw oysters, drained with liquid reserved
  • 1 Cup cream, heavy or light
  • 1/2 Teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/2 Teaspoon black pepper

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. Grease a small casserole dish or small cast iron pan with oil spray.

Step 2: Crush up 1 sleeve of Saltine crackers. In a medium dish, mix the crushed crackers with 1 stick melted butter.

Step 3: In another medium bowl, combine the reserved oyster liquid, 1 cup cream and 1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce.

Step 4: In the greased casserole dish, layer 1/3 of the cracker-butter mixture, then layer 1/2 pint of raw oysters on top of that. Next, layer another 1/3 of the cracker crumbs and the rest of the oysters (another 1/2 pint) on top of that. Sprinkle 1/2 teaspoon black pepper on this layer.

Step 5: Next, pour the cream combination over the entire dish. Lastly, add the last 1/3 of crackers on top.

Step 6: Bake for 40 minutes and serve hot.

