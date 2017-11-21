  1. Home
Savory Pumpkin Spice is Everything Nice with Rustic Penne
Nov 21, 2017 | 5:20 pm
By
Penne with Caramelized Pumpkin, Onion, Sage and Brown Butter
Anolon

Penne with Caramelized Pumpkin, Onion, Sage and Brown Butter

By Anolon® Gourmet Cookware

At once rustic and sophisticated, this dish can be on the table in less than 45 minutes.

4
Servings
283
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 3 Cups cubed pumpkin or other winter squash (1/2)
  • 2 Tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 2 Teaspoons light brown sugar
  • 1/8 Teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 8 Ounces penne pasta
  • 2 medium onions, chopped
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 5 Tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 3 Tablespoons chopped sage
  • 1 Teaspoon lemon juice
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 Teaspoon ground black pepper

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 450°F. Lightly oil a large rimmed baking sheet.

2. Combine the pumpkin, 2 teaspoons of the oil, sugar and cayenne pepper in a bowl. Arrange in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet. Roast the pumpkin, stirring occasionally, until browned and tender, 33-35 minutes. Transfer to a bowl.

3. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.

4. Add the pasta to the water and cook according to package directions; drain.

5. Meanwhile, heat the remaining 4 teaspoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onions and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly golden, 8-9 minutes. Transfer onion mixture to the bowl with the pumpkin. Return skillet to the stove and reduce the heat to medium. Add the butter and swirl the pan until melted. Cook the butter until is has turned brown and has a nutty aroma, about 4 minutes. Stir in the sage and lemon juice; cook 30 seconds. Add the pumpkin mixture and cook, stirring, until hot, about 1 minute. Stir in the pasta and cook, tossing, until hot and well mixed. Season with salt and pepper.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
13g
19%
Sugar
5g
6%
Saturated Fat
9g
38%
Cholesterol
12mg
4%
Carbohydrate, by difference
34g
26%
Protein
8g
17%
Vitamin A, RAE
27µg
4%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
6mg
8%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
1µg
1%
Calcium, Ca
118mg
12%
Choline, total
11mg
3%
Fiber, total dietary
4g
16%
Folate, total
38µg
10%
Iron, Fe
3mg
17%
Magnesium, Mg
42mg
13%
Niacin
3mg
21%
Pantothenic acid
1mg
20%
Phosphorus, P
116mg
17%
Selenium, Se
3µg
5%
Sodium, Na
819mg
55%
Water
190g
7%
Zinc, Zn
2mg
25%
