Savory Mushroom, Bacon, and Gruyere Bread Pudding

1. Place the bacon in the freezer to chill. This will help make it easier to chop. Preheat the oven to 375˚F. Cut the bread up into 1/2-inch cubes and place in a large bowl. Drizzle the olive oil over the bread and sprinkle thyme, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon pepper over the bread. Toss with a spatula to coat evenly then spread the bread onto a rimmed baking sheet evenly in one layer. No need to clean the bowl yet. Bake the bread in the oven for 20 minutes, or until the bread starts to turn golden. Remove from the oven and lower the oven temperature to 350˚F.

2. Remove the bacon from the freezer and finely chop it. Cook the bacon over medium high heat in a 3 1/2 quart oven-proof stovetop casserole pan until crispy. Remove the bacon pieces with a slotted spoon to a bowl lined with a paper towel. Pour the bacon grease out, but don’t wipe out the pan.

3. Add the garlic to the pan and cook over medium heat for 30 seconds or until it starts to smell fragrant. Add the onions, celery and red pepper and cook for 2 minutes, stirring frequently. Add the mushrooms and cook until all the vegetables are soft, about 5 more minutes. Season with the remaining teaspoon of salt and pepper.

4. Pour the toasted bread into the same large bowl and add the vegetables and cooked bacon. Add the parsley leaves, dried oregano and mix together with a large spatula. Place the eggs and cream in a medium sized bowl and beat together with a fork. Pour over the bread and vegetables, add 1/2 the shredded Gruyere cheese and mix with a spatula. Pour the entire content back into the casserole pan.

5. Sprinkle the top of the pudding with the remaining Gruyere cheese. Place in the oven and bake for 30 to 35 minutes or until the top of the bread pudding has turned golden brown and the cheese is melted. Serve warm.