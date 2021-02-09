Savory Matzo Kugel

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 350 F. Fry 4 cups of diced onions in 1/2 cup canola oil until golden brown and caramelized. Drain the onions and reserve the fried-onion oil.

Step 2: Break 8 pieces of matzo into 2-inch pieces. Place in a bowl. Wet matzo with 2 1/2 cups boiling water. Make sure that all the water is absorbed into the matzo pieces.

Step 3: Add 8 large eggs, the fried onions, 1/4 cup of the fried onion oil, parsley, 1 tablespoon salt and 1 1/2 teaspoons black pepper.

Step 4: Pour the remaining 1/4 cup of fried onion oil into a 13-by-9-inch baking pan. Pour the matzo mixture into the pan. Bake uncovered for about 1 hour or until set.