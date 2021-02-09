Savory Matzo Kugel

A kugel is a baked casserole or pudding and is often made with potato or egg noodles, but this version is made with leftover matzo. Sauteed onions give it a savory twist, making it the perfect addition to a post-Passover brunch.
This recipe is from Maggie Talisman, owner and chef of Dishes in New York City's Grand Central Terminal market. This recipe was originally published in the New York Daily News.
Ingredients
- 4 Cups diced onions (3 large onions)
- 1/2 Cup canola oil
- 8 pieces matzo, broken
- 2 1/2 cups boiling water
- 8 large eggs
- 1/2 Cup parsley, chopped
- 1 Tablespoon salt
- 1 1/2 teaspoons black pepper
Directions
Step 1: Preheat the oven to 350 F. Fry 4 cups of diced onions in 1/2 cup canola oil until golden brown and caramelized. Drain the onions and reserve the fried-onion oil.
Step 2: Break 8 pieces of matzo into 2-inch pieces. Place in a bowl. Wet matzo with 2 1/2 cups boiling water. Make sure that all the water is absorbed into the matzo pieces.
Step 3: Add 8 large eggs, the fried onions, 1/4 cup of the fried onion oil, parsley, 1 tablespoon salt and 1 1/2 teaspoons black pepper.
Step 4: Pour the remaining 1/4 cup of fried onion oil into a 13-by-9-inch baking pan. Pour the matzo mixture into the pan. Bake uncovered for about 1 hour or until set.