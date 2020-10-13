Savory Greek Quiche

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

Peel eggplant and cut into cubes. Arrange on a non-stick baking sheet (or a sheet lined with a silicone baking mat) and bake for 5-10 minutes, or until lightly browned and soft; remove when done and set aside.

Prepare frozen pie crust according to package instructions, or if using a refrigerated pie dough, prepare according to package instructions and arrange in 9-inch pie plate. If package instructions require pre-baking, bake crust and set aside.

In a large bowl, add eggs, yogurt, cheese, salt, oregano, and milk and blend well.

In a separate bowl, combine olives, onion, tomatoes and set aside.

Arrange eggplant cubes in the bottom of the pie crust, and pour eggs over evenly.

Sprinkle vegetables evenly on top of egg mixture.

Bake for 20-30 minutes, or until eggs are set and a knife inserted into the middle comes out clean.

Serve with mixed greens salad.