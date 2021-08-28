  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Sausage Supper With Whole Grain Mustard and Garlic

August 28, 2021
Hearty greens and tangy sauerkraut round out the dish
Sausage Supper With Whole Grain Mustard and Garlic
Zbigniew Bzdak/Chicago Tribune; Food styling by Mark Graham

This one-skillet meal features farmers market cabbages, sauerkraut and full-bodied kielbasa. It's an easy way to enjoy the rich, flavorful indulgence of sausage alongside a hearty portion of good-for-you greens.

This recipe is by JeanMarie Brownson and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
50 m
25 m
(prepare time)
25 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
286
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 3 Tablespoons bacon fat (or olive oil)
  • 1 large sweet onion (10 ounces), chopped
  • 1 half head savoy cabbage (10 ounces, about 6 cups), cored, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 4 to 6 leaves lacinato kale (about 3 cups), cores removed, leaves cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 2 red poblano or Anaheim peppers (or 1 small red bell pepper), cored, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1 Pound refrigerated sauerkraut, drained, well-rinsed, drained again
  • 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
  • 1 Tablespoon whole-grain Dijon mustard
  • 1 Teaspoon prepared horseradish
  • Freshly cracked black pepper
  • 12 Ounces uncured fully cooked kielbasa, cut on bias into 1/2-inch slices
  • 2 Tablespoons chopped parsley
  • 2 Tablespoons chopped chives

Directions

Step 1: Heat a large (12-inch) deep nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add 3 tablespoons bacon fat or olive oil, 1 large chopped sweet onion (about 10 ounces), 1 half head savoy cabbage (cut into 1-inch pieces, about 6 cups), 4 to 6 leaves lacinato kale (leaves cut into 1-inch pieces, about 3 cups), 2 red poblano or Anaheim peppers (cut into 1-inch pieces) and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Cook until cabbage and kale are wilted and tender, about 10 minutes.

Step 2: Stir in 1 pound drained and well-rinsed sauerkraut; cook and stir 5 minutes.

Step 3: Stir in 2 cloves finely-chopped garlic, 1 tablespoon whole-grain Dijon mustard, 1 teaspoon prepared horseradish and freshly cracked black pepper to taste; cook 2 minutes.

Step 4: Stir in 12 ounces uncured fully cooked kielbasa sausage (cut on bias into 1/2-inch slices). Cook and stir until heated through, about 5 minutes.

Step 5: Remove from heat. Sprinkle with 2 tablespoons chopped parsley and 2 tablespoons chopped chives, and serve.

