This one-skillet meal features farmers market cabbages, sauerkraut and full-bodied kielbasa. It's an easy way to enjoy the rich, flavorful indulgence of sausage alongside a hearty portion of good-for-you greens.
This recipe is by JeanMarie Brownson and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 3 Tablespoons bacon fat (or olive oil)
- 1 large sweet onion (10 ounces), chopped
- 1 half head savoy cabbage (10 ounces, about 6 cups), cored, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 4 to 6 leaves lacinato kale (about 3 cups), cores removed, leaves cut into 1-inch pieces
- 2 red poblano or Anaheim peppers (or 1 small red bell pepper), cored, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1 Pound refrigerated sauerkraut, drained, well-rinsed, drained again
- 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 1 Tablespoon whole-grain Dijon mustard
- 1 Teaspoon prepared horseradish
- Freshly cracked black pepper
- 12 Ounces uncured fully cooked kielbasa, cut on bias into 1/2-inch slices
- 2 Tablespoons chopped parsley
- 2 Tablespoons chopped chives
Directions
Step 1: Heat a large (12-inch) deep nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add 3 tablespoons bacon fat or olive oil, 1 large chopped sweet onion (about 10 ounces), 1 half head savoy cabbage (cut into 1-inch pieces, about 6 cups), 4 to 6 leaves lacinato kale (leaves cut into 1-inch pieces, about 3 cups), 2 red poblano or Anaheim peppers (cut into 1-inch pieces) and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Cook until cabbage and kale are wilted and tender, about 10 minutes.
Step 2: Stir in 1 pound drained and well-rinsed sauerkraut; cook and stir 5 minutes.
Step 3: Stir in 2 cloves finely-chopped garlic, 1 tablespoon whole-grain Dijon mustard, 1 teaspoon prepared horseradish and freshly cracked black pepper to taste; cook 2 minutes.
Step 4: Stir in 12 ounces uncured fully cooked kielbasa sausage (cut on bias into 1/2-inch slices). Cook and stir until heated through, about 5 minutes.
Step 5: Remove from heat. Sprinkle with 2 tablespoons chopped parsley and 2 tablespoons chopped chives, and serve.