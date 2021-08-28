Step 1: Heat a large (12-inch) deep nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add 3 tablespoons bacon fat or olive oil, 1 large chopped sweet onion (about 10 ounces), 1 half head savoy cabbage (cut into 1-inch pieces, about 6 cups), 4 to 6 leaves lacinato kale (leaves cut into 1-inch pieces, about 3 cups), 2 red poblano or Anaheim peppers (cut into 1-inch pieces) and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Cook until cabbage and kale are wilted and tender, about 10 minutes.

Step 2: Stir in 1 pound drained and well-rinsed sauerkraut; cook and stir 5 minutes.

Step 3: Stir in 2 cloves finely-chopped garlic, 1 tablespoon whole-grain Dijon mustard, 1 teaspoon prepared horseradish and freshly cracked black pepper to taste; cook 2 minutes.

Step 4: Stir in 12 ounces uncured fully cooked kielbasa sausage (cut on bias into 1/2-inch slices). Cook and stir until heated through, about 5 minutes.

Step 5: Remove from heat. Sprinkle with 2 tablespoons chopped parsley and 2 tablespoons chopped chives, and serve.