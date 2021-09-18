Step 1: Using a large sauce pan over medium heat, sauté 6 ounces bulk Italian fennel sausage, breaking up into pieces until cooked through. Drain all but 2 tablespoons grease.

Step 2: Add 1 diced carrot, 2 stalks diced celery, 1 medium diced onion and 4 cloves minced garlic. Sauté until tender and onions are translucent.

Step 3: Add 4 cups pre-soaked green lentils, 2 quarts chicken stock, 1 teaspoon dried parsley, 1 teaspoon dried thyme, 1 teaspoon dried rosemary, 1 teaspoon dried oregano and 1 teaspoon garlic powder. Bring to boil over medium high heat, reduce heat to low and simmer for 90 minutes, stirring occasionally. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Step 4: To serve, ladle soup into bowls and top with crispy fried onions, grated Pecorino Romano cheese and chopped parsley.