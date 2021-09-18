This lentil soup is hearty without being heavy. The pieces of Italian sausage with fennel and the crispy onion garnish add great flavor and texture. This soup freezes well, but don’t add the garnishes until serving.
This recipe is adapted from Chef Bruno Silva of Tavolino Della Notte in Coral Springs, Florida. It was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 6 Ounces bulk Italian fennel sausage
- 1 carrot, diced
- 2 stalks celery, diced
- 1 medium onion, diced
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 4 Cups green lentils, pre-soaked
- 2 quarts natural chicken stock
- 1 Teaspoon dried parsley
- 1 Teaspoon dried thyme
- 1 Teaspoon dried rosemary
- 1 Teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 Teaspoon garlic powder
- Salt and black pepper, to taste
- Crispy fried onions, homemade or store-bought, for garnish
- Freshly grated Pecorino Romano cheese, for garnish
- Chopped parsley, for garnish
Directions
Step 1: Using a large sauce pan over medium heat, sauté 6 ounces bulk Italian fennel sausage, breaking up into pieces until cooked through. Drain all but 2 tablespoons grease.
Step 2: Add 1 diced carrot, 2 stalks diced celery, 1 medium diced onion and 4 cloves minced garlic. Sauté until tender and onions are translucent.
Step 3: Add 4 cups pre-soaked green lentils, 2 quarts chicken stock, 1 teaspoon dried parsley, 1 teaspoon dried thyme, 1 teaspoon dried rosemary, 1 teaspoon dried oregano and 1 teaspoon garlic powder. Bring to boil over medium high heat, reduce heat to low and simmer for 90 minutes, stirring occasionally. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.
Step 4: To serve, ladle soup into bowls and top with crispy fried onions, grated Pecorino Romano cheese and chopped parsley.