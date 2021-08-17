If you need an easy lunch idea, this salami cream cheese sandwich is a great choice. You can meal prep this sandwich a day before and keep it in the fridge or freezer until you're ready to eat it. To avoid soggy bread, assemble this sandwich on frozen bread and it should thaw out before you or your kids settle for lunch.
Notes
Sausage buns or a 5-inch section of a French baguette can be substituted. Split and freeze the pretzel roll in advance so you can build it on the frozen bread and transport it in a lunchbox.
Ingredients
- 1 (5 ounces) oblong pretzel roll
- 2-3 Tablespoons light cream cheese
- 1 Tablespoon chopped chives or finely chopped drained giardiniera, optional
- 8-10 super-thin slices salami (peppered salami is great here)
- 1 Tablespoon mustard, or to taste
- 2 large romaine lettuce leaves
- 3-4 thin slices of ripe tomato, optional
Directions
Step 1: Split the roll horizontally in half. Spread 2-3 tablespoons cream cheese generously on the bottom. Top with 1 tablespoon chives or giardiniera; press it into the cream cheese.
Step 2: Layer 8-10 salami slices over the cream cheese. Spread 1 tablespoon mustard on the underside of the top of the roll. Close the sandwich and wrap it in plastic wrap. Refrigerate for up to 1 day. Pack 2 lettuce leaves and 3-4 tomato slices separately in small containers. Add them to the sandwich just before eating.