Step 1: Split the roll horizontally in half. Spread 2-3 tablespoons cream cheese generously on the bottom. Top with 1 tablespoon chives or giardiniera; press it into the cream cheese.

Step 2: Layer 8-10 salami slices over the cream cheese. Spread 1 tablespoon mustard on the underside of the top of the roll. Close the sandwich and wrap it in plastic wrap. Refrigerate for up to 1 day. Pack 2 lettuce leaves and 3-4 tomato slices separately in small containers. Add them to the sandwich just before eating.