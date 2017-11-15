  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes

Russian Tea Cakes
These cookies are such delightful little bundles of joy!
Nov 15, 2017 | 3:01 pm
By
Editor
russian cookies

Hazelnut cookies, also known as Russian Tea Cakes are great to make around the holidays because they have a really long shelf life. They also taste absolutely delicious. 

24
Servings
187
Calories Per Serving
Deliver Ingredients

Ingredients

  • 1 Cup butter, room temperature
  • 2 Cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 1/2 Cup powdered sugar
  • 1 Cup hazelnuts, finely ground
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/8 Teaspoon ground cinnamon

Directions

In a mixer, beat the butter and half the powdered sugar (3/4 cup) until light and fluffy. Add the vanilla extract, flour and nuts. Mix well.

Once you've formed a dough, form a ball and wrap it in plastic. Refrigerate for 1 hour.

Preheat oven to 350ºF.

Mix the remaining powdered sugar and cinnamon in a bowl and set aside.

Place parchment papaer onto baking sheets and grease well.

Remove the dough from the refrigerator, and make small balls, the size of walnuts.

Place balls on baking sheet about 1/2 inch apart. 

Bake cookies until golden brown, about 15 minutes.

Once the cookies are cooled toss in the cinnamon sugar and serve.

Store in an airtight container.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
7g
10%
Sugar
3g
3%
Saturated Fat
2g
8%
Cholesterol
9mg
3%
Carbohydrate, by difference
26g
20%
Protein
4g
9%
Calcium, Ca
6mg
1%
Choline, total
2mg
0%
Fiber, total dietary
2g
8%
Folate, total
36µg
9%
Iron, Fe
1mg
6%
Magnesium, Mg
6mg
2%
Niacin
2mg
14%
Phosphorus, P
33mg
5%
Selenium, Se
7µg
13%
Sodium, Na
48mg
3%
Water
8g
0%
More from USDAHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.