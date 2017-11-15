Russian Tea Cakes

In a mixer, beat the butter and half the powdered sugar (3/4 cup) until light and fluffy. Add the vanilla extract, flour and nuts. Mix well.

Once you've formed a dough, form a ball and wrap it in plastic. Refrigerate for 1 hour.

Preheat oven to 350ºF.

Mix the remaining powdered sugar and cinnamon in a bowl and set aside.

Place parchment papaer onto baking sheets and grease well.

Remove the dough from the refrigerator, and make small balls, the size of walnuts.

Place balls on baking sheet about 1/2 inch apart.

Bake cookies until golden brown, about 15 minutes.

Once the cookies are cooled toss in the cinnamon sugar and serve.

Store in an airtight container.