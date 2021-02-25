Rum Raisin Carrot Cake With Cream Cheese Frosting

Step 1: Soak 1 cup raisins in 1/2 cup dark rum, preferably overnight, until they are nice and plump.

Step 2: Preheat the oven to 325 F. Butter two 9-inch cake pans; line the bottoms with parchment. Butter the paper and flour the pans.

Step 3: Spread 1 cup walnuts on a baking sheet and toast for 8 minutes, until fragrant. Cool and finely chop.

Step 4: In a bowl, whisk 2 cups all-purpose flour, 2 teaspoons baking powder, 2 teaspoons baking soda, 1 teaspoon cinnamon and 1 teaspoon salt.

Step 5: In a separate small bowl, whisk 1 cup vegetable oil, 1/2 cup buttermilk and 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla.

Step 6: Using an electric mixer, beat 4 large eggs and 2 cups sugar at high speed until pale, about 5 minutes. Beat in the liquid ingredients, then beat in the dry ingredients until they're just moistened. Stir in 1 pound shredded carrots, 1 cup toasted walnuts and 1 cup rum-soaked raisins.

Step 7: Divide the batter between the two pans and bake the cakes for 55 minutes to an hour, until springy and golden. Let the cakes cool on a rack for 30 minutes, then unmold the cakes and let cool completely.