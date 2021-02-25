Rum Raisin Carrot Cake With Cream Cheese Frosting

Rum-soaked raisins add terrific flavor with a little punch, and the orange zest in the accompanying cream cheese frosting is a nice touch. This cake would be perfect for an Easter gathering or really just about any time. It's a classic. —Julie Rothman
This recipe is by Julie Rothman and was adapted from Foodista.com. It was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.
Ingredients
For the cake:
- 1 Cup raisins
- 1/2 Cup dark rum
- 1 Cup walnuts, chopped
- 2 Cups all-purpose flour
- 2 Teaspoons baking powder
- 2 Teaspoons baking soda
- 1 Teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- 1 Cup vegetable oil
- 1/2 Cup buttermilk
- 1 1/2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
- 4 large eggs
- 2 Cups sugar
- 1 Pound carrots, peeled and coarsely shredded
For the frosting:
- 2 sticks unsalted butter, softened
- 28 Ounces cream cheese, softened
- 1 Tablespoon pure vanilla extract
- Zest of one orange
- 2 Cups powdered confectioners' sugar
- 1/2 Cup chopped walnuts for garnish (optional)
Directions
For the cake:
Step 1: Soak 1 cup raisins in 1/2 cup dark rum, preferably overnight, until they are nice and plump.
Step 2: Preheat the oven to 325 F. Butter two 9-inch cake pans; line the bottoms with parchment. Butter the paper and flour the pans.
Step 3: Spread 1 cup walnuts on a baking sheet and toast for 8 minutes, until fragrant. Cool and finely chop.
Step 4: In a bowl, whisk 2 cups all-purpose flour, 2 teaspoons baking powder, 2 teaspoons baking soda, 1 teaspoon cinnamon and 1 teaspoon salt.
Step 5: In a separate small bowl, whisk 1 cup vegetable oil, 1/2 cup buttermilk and 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla.
Step 6: Using an electric mixer, beat 4 large eggs and 2 cups sugar at high speed until pale, about 5 minutes. Beat in the liquid ingredients, then beat in the dry ingredients until they're just moistened. Stir in 1 pound shredded carrots, 1 cup toasted walnuts and 1 cup rum-soaked raisins.
Step 7: Divide the batter between the two pans and bake the cakes for 55 minutes to an hour, until springy and golden. Let the cakes cool on a rack for 30 minutes, then unmold the cakes and let cool completely.
For the frosting:
Step 1: In a large bowl, using an electric mixer, beat 2 sticks softened butter and 28 ounces softened cream cheese at high speed until light, about 5 minutes.
Step 2: Beat in 1 tablespoon vanilla and the zest of 1 orange, then 2 cups powdered sugar; beat at low speed until incorporated. Increase the speed to high and beat until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes.
Step 3: Peel off the parchment paper and invert one cake layer onto a plate. Spread with a slightly rounded cup of the frosting. Top with the second cake layer, right-side up. Spread the top and sides with the remaining frosting and refrigerate the cake until chilled, about 1 hour. Garnish finished cake with 1/2 cup walnuts, if desired.