Chef Michael Yaffe, Chef de Cuisine, VUE 24 at Foxwoods Resort Casino, has unveiled a new recipe just in time for the holidays! A classic dish with an innovative twist, Chef Yaffe’s Rum Citrus Glazed Goose Breast will be a hit at any holiday party. On top of the delicious rum glaze.
You will need 4 oz. tin mold cups for this recipe and a sharp knife.
Add chicken stock, orange juice, rum in medium sauce pot and reduce by ¾.
In a medium sauté pan, on medium heat, cook diced onion until soft and translucent, remove from pan and cool. Place currants in hot water, let sit for 15 minutes, remove and pat dry. In a small bowl, whisk eggs and cream together. Place diced brioche, cooked onion, salt & pepper, and picked thyme in a medium bowl, mix together. Slowly fold cream and egg mixture. Spray pan release in four 4 oz. tin mold cups, place brioche mixture in tin cups and bake in pre-heated 350 degree oven for 13 minutes.
Finely mince the cranberries, oranges and apples together, place in a medium bowl, add sugar and mix. Take ginger, place in mixture and let it macerate overnight. Remove ginger.
Pre-heat oven to 350ºF.
Score the skin off goose breasts in a diamond pattern and season both sides. Put a medium sized sauté pan or cast iron pan on low to medium heat, place goose breasts skin side down and leave until fat has rendered and skin is golden brown. After 8-10 minutes, flip breasts over, place pan in oven and cook for 8 -10 minutes to preferred doneness. Add half the glaze to the pan, remove breasts, rest for 5 minutes on cutting board, then slice into quarter-inch thick pieces.
On a dinner plate, take the hot bread pudding mold, flip it over and remove from mold. Take 5-6 slices of goose breast and fan them out in front of the pudding. Using a teaspoon, dollop the cranberry relish in between the breast and take the remainder of the glaze and drizzle around the plate. Garnish with petite field greens.