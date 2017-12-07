  1. Home
A Holiday Specialty: Rum Citrus Glazed Goose Breast
Impress your guests with this pro recipe!
Dec 7, 2017 | 2:24 pm
Rum Citrus Glazed Goose Breast

Chef Michael Yaffe, Chef de Cuisine, VUE 24 at Foxwoods Resort Casino, has unveiled a new recipe just in time for the holidays! A classic dish with an innovative twist, Chef Yaffe’s Rum Citrus Glazed Goose Breast will be a hit at any holiday party. On top of the delicious rum glaze.

You will need 4 oz. tin mold cups for this recipe and a sharp knife.

2
Servings
1985
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the goose breast glaze:

  • 1 cup dark rum
  • 1 cup orange juice
  • 1 cup chicken stock
  • salt & pepper

For the brioche bread pudding

  • 1 onion, diced
  • 2 oz. dried black currants
  • 2 large eggs
  • 3 cups diced brioche
  • 1 bunch thyme (picked leaves)
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • non-stick cooking spray
  • 1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil

For the cranberry relish:

  • 1 cup raw cranberries
  • 1 quartered orange
  • 1 quartered and cored Braeburn apple
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 cup hot water
  • 1 each peeled fresh ginger

For the goose breast:

  • 2 goose breasts

Plating:

  • ½ cup petite field greens

Directions

For the goose breast glaze:

Add chicken stock, orange juice, rum in medium sauce pot and reduce by ¾.

For the brioche bread pudding

In a medium sauté pan, on medium heat, cook diced onion until soft and translucent, remove from pan and cool. Place currants in hot water, let sit for 15 minutes, remove and pat dry. In a small bowl, whisk eggs and cream together. Place diced brioche, cooked onion, salt & pepper, and picked thyme in a medium bowl, mix together. Slowly fold cream and egg mixture. Spray pan release in four 4 oz. tin mold cups, place brioche mixture in tin cups and bake in pre-heated 350 degree oven for 13 minutes.

For the cranberry relish:

Finely mince the cranberries, oranges and apples together, place in a medium bowl, add sugar and mix. Take ginger, place in mixture and let it macerate overnight. Remove ginger.

For the goose breast:

Pre-heat oven to 350ºF.

Score the skin off goose breasts in a diamond pattern and season both sides. Put a medium sized sauté pan or cast iron pan on low to medium heat, place goose breasts skin side down and leave until fat has rendered and skin is golden brown. After 8-10 minutes, flip breasts over, place pan in oven and cook for 8 -10 minutes to preferred doneness. Add half the glaze to the pan, remove breasts, rest for 5 minutes on cutting board, then slice into quarter-inch thick pieces.

Plating:

On a dinner plate, take the hot bread pudding mold, flip it over and remove from mold. Take 5-6 slices of goose breast and fan them out in front of the pudding. Using a teaspoon, dollop the cranberry relish in between the breast and take the remainder of the glaze and drizzle around the plate. Garnish with petite field greens.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
91g
100%
Sugar
62g
69%
Saturated Fat
37g
100%
Cholesterol
264mg
88%
Carbohydrate, by difference
198g
100%
Protein
96g
100%
Vitamin A, RAE
319µg
46%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
103mg
100%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
13µg
14%
Calcium, Ca
353mg
35%
Choline, total
55mg
13%
Copper, Cu
1mg
0%
Fiber, total dietary
31g
100%
Fluoride, F
3µg
0%
Folate, total
107µg
27%
Iron, Fe
21mg
100%
Magnesium, Mg
211mg
66%
Manganese, Mn
2mg
100%
Niacin
7mg
50%
Pantothenic acid
1mg
20%
Phosphorus, P
470mg
67%
Riboflavin
1mg
91%
Selenium, Se
20µg
36%
Sodium, Na
2425mg
100%
Thiamin
1mg
91%
Vitamin D (D2 + D3)
1µg
7%
Water
411g
15%
Zinc, Zn
3mg
38%
