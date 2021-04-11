Step 1: Remove the leaves from half the length of each rosemary sprig, and set the sprigs aside. Chop enough of the leaves to make 1 1/2 teaspoons. (Reserve any remaining leaves for another use.)

Step 2: In a medium bowl, combine 1/4 cup olive oil, 1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lime juice, 2 minced garlic cloves, 3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro, 2 teaspoons ground chipotle and 1 1/2 teaspoons chopped rosemary. Season the marinade with salt and black pepper to taste.

Step 3: Add 1 pound raw medium shrimp and toss until coated. Let stand for 5 minutes. Then skewer 2 shrimp on each rosemary sprig.

Step 4: Heat a large, heavy sauté pan (or comal) over high heat. Add the skewers and cook for 1 minute per side, or until the shrimp are cooked through.

Step 5: Transfer the skewers to a platter, garnish with the lime wedges and serve immediately.