Rosemary adds smoky flavor and a decorative flourish to a simple shrimp starter. Fresh herbs make a huge difference in any dish and you'll save money by growing them at home instead of buying them. —Chef Marcela Valladolid
This recipe is by Chef Marcela Valladolid, author of Fresh Mexico: 100 Simple Recipes for True Mexican Flavor (Clarkson Potter, 2009), and was originally published in the New York Daily News.
Ingredients
- 15 fresh rosemary sprigs
- 1/4 Cup olive oil
- 1 1/2 Tablespoon fresh lime juice
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 3 Tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
- 2 Teaspoons ground chipotle chile
- Salt and freshly ground pepper
- 1 Pound raw medium shrimp, peeled but tails left intact, deveined
- Lime wedges, for serving
Directions
Step 1: Remove the leaves from half the length of each rosemary sprig, and set the sprigs aside. Chop enough of the leaves to make 1 1/2 teaspoons. (Reserve any remaining leaves for another use.)
Step 2: In a medium bowl, combine 1/4 cup olive oil, 1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lime juice, 2 minced garlic cloves, 3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro, 2 teaspoons ground chipotle and 1 1/2 teaspoons chopped rosemary. Season the marinade with salt and black pepper to taste.
Step 3: Add 1 pound raw medium shrimp and toss until coated. Let stand for 5 minutes. Then skewer 2 shrimp on each rosemary sprig.
Step 4: Heat a large, heavy sauté pan (or comal) over high heat. Add the skewers and cook for 1 minute per side, or until the shrimp are cooked through.
Step 5: Transfer the skewers to a platter, garnish with the lime wedges and serve immediately.