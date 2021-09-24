Step 1: Heat oven to 300 F. Butter and dust with sugar 4 (4-inch) souffle dishes.

Step 2: In double boiler, melt 3 (1-ounce) squares bittersweet chocolate. Stir in 1/4 cup sugar and 4 tablespoons milk. Beat until mixed well. Remove from heat.

Step 3: Allow to cool 5 minutes and then add 2 egg yolks, beating constantly.

Step 4: In a separate bowl, whip 5 egg whites until stiff, adding 1 tablespoon of sugar halfway through the procedure.

Step 5: Fold egg whites into the chocolate mixture. Pour batter evenly into 4 (4-inch) buttered and sugar-dusted souffle dishes.

Step 6: Bake 20 minutes. Remove and sprinkle with powdered sugar. Serve with chocolate sauce or English cream of choice.