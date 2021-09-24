It doesn't get much better than this classic French dessert. Here's how to make deliciously romantic chocolate soufflé, right in your own kitchen.
This recipe is from Le Coq au Vin in Orlando, Florida, and was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 3 (1-ounce) squares bittersweet chocolate
- 1/4 Cup plus 1 tablespoon granulated sugar, divided
- 4 Tablespoons milk
- 2 egg yolks
- 5 egg whites
- 4 (4-inch) souffle dishes, well-buttered and dusted with sugar
- Powdered sugar
- Warm chocolate sauce or English cream of choice
Directions
Step 1: Heat oven to 300 F. Butter and dust with sugar 4 (4-inch) souffle dishes.
Step 2: In double boiler, melt 3 (1-ounce) squares bittersweet chocolate. Stir in 1/4 cup sugar and 4 tablespoons milk. Beat until mixed well. Remove from heat.
Step 3: Allow to cool 5 minutes and then add 2 egg yolks, beating constantly.
Step 4: In a separate bowl, whip 5 egg whites until stiff, adding 1 tablespoon of sugar halfway through the procedure.
Step 5: Fold egg whites into the chocolate mixture. Pour batter evenly into 4 (4-inch) buttered and sugar-dusted souffle dishes.
Step 6: Bake 20 minutes. Remove and sprinkle with powdered sugar. Serve with chocolate sauce or English cream of choice.