Step 1: Heat oven to 375F convection or 400F conventional. Cut 2 large zucchini lengthwise into 1/3-inch-wide slabs. Turn the slabs and cut into 1/3-inch-wide sticks. Put onto a baking sheet. Toss with oil to coat well. Season with salt.

Step 2: Roast zucchini, stirring once or twice, until nearly tender, about 10 minutes. Toss the zucchini with the maple tahini glaze to coat pieces lightly. Roast until the glaze starts to turn golden, 5-15 minutes more, depending on the oven. Serve hot sprinkled with crushed pistachios.