October 6, 2021 | 10:00am
Kristen Mendiola / The Daily Meal; Shannon Kinsella / food styling
This is also great as a glaze for blanched green beans. Coat the beans in oil, then a few tablespoons of the glaze and roast until glazed, about 10 minutes.
Ingredients
- 2 large zucchini, total 1 1/2 pounds
- Olive oil
- Salt
- 1/4 Cup maple tahini glaze, see recipe in notes
- Toasted crushed pistachios, hazelnuts or pecans
Directions
Step 1: Heat oven to 375F convection or 400F conventional. Cut 2 large zucchini lengthwise into 1/3-inch-wide slabs. Turn the slabs and cut into 1/3-inch-wide sticks. Put onto a baking sheet. Toss with oil to coat well. Season with salt.
Step 2: Roast zucchini, stirring once or twice, until nearly tender, about 10 minutes. Toss the zucchini with the maple tahini glaze to coat pieces lightly. Roast until the glaze starts to turn golden, 5-15 minutes more, depending on the oven. Serve hot sprinkled with crushed pistachios.