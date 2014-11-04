Roasted Turkey Tenderloins

In the mood for a Thanksgiving meal, but can't wait until the big day? Try making turkey tenderloins fo rdinner. This roasted turkey tenderloin recipe takes one third of the time of a big Thanksgiving turkey, but promises to have all of the flavors. This savory dish is all you need for a mini Thanksgiving dinner.
Heat oven to 400 degrees F.
Coat a large baking dish with the oil. Salt and pepper the turkey tender and place in a large baking dish. In a seperate bowl mix wine, broth, and seasionings together and pour over tenderloins.
Cover in foil and allow to cook for 35 to 40 minutes or at least until the turkey tenderloin reaches 160 degrees F.