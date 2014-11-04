  1. Home
  2. Cook
  3. Breakfast

Roasted Turkey Tenderloins
Roasted Turkey Tenderloins
Nov 4, 2014 | 12:23 pm
By
Roasted Turkey Tenderloins
Shutterstock

Roasted Turkey Tenderloins

In the mood for a Thanksgiving meal, but can't wait until the big day? Try making turkey tenderloins fo rdinner. This roasted turkey tenderloin recipe takes one third of the time of a big Thanksgiving turkey, but promises to have all of the flavors. This savory dish is all you need for a mini Thanksgiving dinner. 

4
Servings
178
Calories Per Serving
Deliver Ingredients

Ingredients

  • 4 turkey tenderloins
  • salt to taste
  • pepper to taste
  • 1 tablespoon oil
  • 1 tablespoon rosemary
  • 1/2 cup dry white wine
  • 2 cloves minced garlic
  • 1 cup chicken broth
  • 1 tablespoon dried basil

Directions

Heat oven to 400 degrees F.

Coat a large baking dish with the oil. Salt and pepper the turkey tender and place in a large baking dish.  In a seperate bowl mix wine, broth,  and seasionings together and pour over tenderloins. 

Cover in foil and allow to cook for 35 to 40 minutes or at least until the turkey tenderloin reaches 160 degrees F.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
6g
9%
Sugar
14g
16%
Saturated Fat
1g
4%
Cholesterol
2mg
1%
Carbohydrate, by difference
28g
22%
Protein
3g
7%
Vitamin A, RAE
1µg
0%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
67µg
74%
Calcium, Ca
89mg
9%
Choline, total
2mg
0%
Fiber, total dietary
3g
12%
Folate, total
24µg
6%
Iron, Fe
4mg
22%
Magnesium, Mg
27mg
8%
Niacin
1mg
7%
Phosphorus, P
10mg
1%
Sodium, Na
316mg
21%
Water
44g
2%
More from USDAHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.

Turkey Tenderloin Shopping Tip

Thanksgiving is not the only time to consume turkey. Now readily available year-round, be sure to take advantage of this chicken substitute.

Turkey Tenderloin Cooking Tip

For juicy meat, be sure to brine the turkey.

Turkey Tenderloin Wine Pairing

Most red wines, including cabernet sauvignon, cabernet franc, mourvÃ¨dre, RhÃ´ne blends, zinfandel, petite sirah, nebbiolo, nero d'avola, primitivo, barbera, and sangiovese with beef or lamb (cabernet sauvignon is particularly appropriate for lamb). Tempranillo, dolcetto, gewÃ¼rztraminer, or muscat for roast pork; carmÃ¨nere with pork sausage; sangiovese, pinotage, or richer sauvignon blancs with stir-fried or braised pork dishes or pork in various sauces; syrah/shiraz, mourvÃ¨dre, RhÃ´ne blends, zinfandel, petite sirah, nero d'avola, or primitivo with barbecued spareribs or pulled pork, or with cochinito en pibil and other Mexican-spiced pork dishes. Pinot gris/grigio, riesling, richer sauvignon blanc, or torrontÃ©s with veal dishes.