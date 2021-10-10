Step 1: Preheat oven to 425 F.

Step 2: In a large bowl, toss 2 pounds ripe whole tomatoes in 2 tablespoons olive oil and season with salt and pepper to taste. Place on a baking sheet and roast in the oven until caramelized and soft, about 20 minutes.

Step 3: In a large stockpot over medium heat, heat 2 tablespoons unsalted butter and caramelize 1 medium chopped Spanish onion and 4 cloves sliced garlic, about 15 minutes.

Step 4: Add the leaves from 1/2 bunch of fresh basil and cook slightly. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Cook 2 minutes longer.

Step 5: Deglaze the pan with 1/4 cup sherry wine and 2 tablespoons sherry vinegar. Reduce by half.

Step 6: Add the roasted tomatoes and 1 (28-ounce) can good quality whole tomatoes. Cook for 10 minutes.

Step 7: Add 1 quart vegetable stock or light chicken stock, 2 cups tomato juice and 2 teaspoons smoked sweet paprika. Simmer for 20 minutes.

Step 8: Season with salt and pepper to taste. Add 1 1/2 cups heavy cream and simmer for 5 minutes.

Step 9: Using an immersion stick blender, puree until smooth.