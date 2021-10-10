Tomato soup resonates deeply with people as one of the most comforting foods out there—perhaps it's because it's something almost everyone's parent or grandparent made for them from a young age. Paired with a grilled cheese, you have the quintessential perfect meal.
This recipe is by executive chef Patrick Broadhead of Burt & Max’s in Delray Beach, Florida. This recipe was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 2 Pounds ripe tomatoes
- 2 Tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 medium Spanish onion, rough chopped
- 4 cloves garlic, sliced
- 1/2 bunch basil, leaves picked
- 1/4 Cup sherry wine
- 2 Tablespoons sherry vinegar
- 1 (28-ounce) can good quality whole tomatoes
- 1 quart vegetable stock or light chicken stock
- 2 Cups tomato juice
- 2 Teaspoons smoked sweet paprika
- 1 1/2 cups heavy cream
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 425 F.
Step 2: In a large bowl, toss 2 pounds ripe whole tomatoes in 2 tablespoons olive oil and season with salt and pepper to taste. Place on a baking sheet and roast in the oven until caramelized and soft, about 20 minutes.
Step 3: In a large stockpot over medium heat, heat 2 tablespoons unsalted butter and caramelize 1 medium chopped Spanish onion and 4 cloves sliced garlic, about 15 minutes.
Step 4: Add the leaves from 1/2 bunch of fresh basil and cook slightly. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Cook 2 minutes longer.
Step 5: Deglaze the pan with 1/4 cup sherry wine and 2 tablespoons sherry vinegar. Reduce by half.
Step 6: Add the roasted tomatoes and 1 (28-ounce) can good quality whole tomatoes. Cook for 10 minutes.
Step 7: Add 1 quart vegetable stock or light chicken stock, 2 cups tomato juice and 2 teaspoons smoked sweet paprika. Simmer for 20 minutes.
Step 8: Season with salt and pepper to taste. Add 1 1/2 cups heavy cream and simmer for 5 minutes.
Step 9: Using an immersion stick blender, puree until smooth.