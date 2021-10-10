  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Roasted Tomato Soup

October 10, 2021
Pure comfort
Roasted Tomato Soup recipe - The Daily Meal
Michael Laughlin/Sun Sentinel

Tomato soup resonates deeply with people as one of the most comforting foods out there—perhaps it's because it's something almost everyone's parent or grandparent made for them from a young age. Paired with a grilled cheese, you have the quintessential perfect meal.

This recipe is by executive chef Patrick Broadhead of Burt & Max’s in Delray Beach, Florida. This recipe was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Ready in
1 h and 30 m
10 m
(prepare time)
1 h and 20 m
(cook time)
16
Servings
160
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 Tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 Pounds ripe tomatoes
  • 2 Tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 medium Spanish onion, rough chopped
  • 4 cloves garlic, sliced
  • 1/2 bunch basil, leaves picked
  • 1/4 Cup sherry wine
  • 2 Tablespoons sherry vinegar
  • 1 (28-ounce) can good quality whole tomatoes
  • 1 quart vegetable stock or light chicken stock
  • 2 Cups tomato juice
  • 2 Teaspoons smoked sweet paprika
  • 1 1/2 cups heavy cream
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 425 F.

Step 2: In a large bowl, toss 2 pounds ripe whole tomatoes in 2 tablespoons olive oil and season with salt and pepper to taste. Place on a baking sheet and roast in the oven until caramelized and soft, about 20 minutes.

Step 3: In a large stockpot over medium heat, heat 2 tablespoons unsalted butter and caramelize 1 medium chopped Spanish onion and 4 cloves sliced garlic, about 15 minutes.

Step 4: Add the leaves from 1/2 bunch of fresh basil and cook slightly. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Cook 2 minutes longer.

Step 5: Deglaze the pan with 1/4 cup sherry wine and 2 tablespoons sherry vinegar. Reduce by half.

Step 6: Add the roasted tomatoes and 1 (28-ounce) can good quality whole tomatoes. Cook for 10 minutes.

Step 7: Add 1 quart vegetable stock or light chicken stock, 2 cups tomato juice and 2 teaspoons smoked sweet paprika. Simmer for 20 minutes.

Step 8: Season with salt and pepper to taste. Add 1 1/2 cups heavy cream and simmer for 5 minutes.

Step 9: Using an immersion stick blender, puree until smooth.

