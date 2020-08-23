  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Roasted Sweet Potatoes

August 23, 2020
With sea salt, olive oil & Urfa biber
Roasted Sweet Potatoes
Courtesy of Chef Franklin Becker

Urfa biber (also known as Urfa pepper) is a dried Turkish chile pepper with great depth of flavor and a wonderful smokiness. In this recipe, it complements the caramelization of the roasted sweet potatoes.

Recipe courtesy of Chef Franklin Becker, 100 Pleats

Ready in
50 m
5 m
(prepare time)
45 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
Related Recipes
5 Amazing Sweet Potato Recipes (Slideshow)
Sweet and Savory Apricot Recipes
5 Roasted Pumpkin Seed Recipes

Ingredients

  • 6 Pounds sweet potatoes, medium sized, washed and dried
  • Maldon sea salt, to taste
  • Urfa biber, to taste
  • 4 Tablespoons olive oil

Directions

Bake potatoes uncovered in a 350 degrees F oven until tender (about 30-45 minutes).

Remove potatoes from the oven and set aside to cool.

Preheat the oven to 500 degrees F.

Split potatoes in half, flesh side up and bake on a nonstick sheet pan for 10-15 minutes longer until caramelized. (Don't worry if they get a little blackened, that is the natural sugars coming to the top of the surface creating a natural marshmallow flavor).

Remove potatoes and immediately season with generous amounts of olive oil, sea salt and Urfa biber.

Serve hot or cold—they are delicious either way.

Tags
best recipes