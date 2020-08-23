Urfa biber (also known as Urfa pepper) is a dried Turkish chile pepper with great depth of flavor and a wonderful smokiness. In this recipe, it complements the caramelization of the roasted sweet potatoes.
Recipe courtesy of Chef Franklin Becker, 100 Pleats
Ingredients
- 6 Pounds sweet potatoes, medium sized, washed and dried
- Maldon sea salt, to taste
- Urfa biber, to taste
- 4 Tablespoons olive oil
Directions
Bake potatoes uncovered in a 350 degrees F oven until tender (about 30-45 minutes).
Remove potatoes from the oven and set aside to cool.
Preheat the oven to 500 degrees F.
Split potatoes in half, flesh side up and bake on a nonstick sheet pan for 10-15 minutes longer until caramelized. (Don't worry if they get a little blackened, that is the natural sugars coming to the top of the surface creating a natural marshmallow flavor).
Remove potatoes and immediately season with generous amounts of olive oil, sea salt and Urfa biber.
Serve hot or cold—they are delicious either way.