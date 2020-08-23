Roasted Sweet Potatoes

Bake potatoes uncovered in a 350 degrees F oven until tender (about 30-45 minutes).

Remove potatoes from the oven and set aside to cool.

Preheat the oven to 500 degrees F.

Split potatoes in half, flesh side up and bake on a nonstick sheet pan for 10-15 minutes longer until caramelized. (Don't worry if they get a little blackened, that is the natural sugars coming to the top of the surface creating a natural marshmallow flavor).

Remove potatoes and immediately season with generous amounts of olive oil, sea salt and Urfa biber.

Serve hot or cold—they are delicious either way.