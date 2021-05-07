Cornish hens are very young chickens that weigh less than 2 pounds

Cornish game hens are not a game bird, so their flavor is very mild. Combining both whole-grain and creamy Dijon-style mustards gives this marinade and glaze an intense flavor. Orange juice and honey add a touch of sweetness.

This recipe is by Diane Rossen Worthington of Tribune Media Services, and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.