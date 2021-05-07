  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Roasted Cornish Hens With Orange-Mustard Glaze

May 7, 2021
Cornish hens are very young chickens that weigh less than 2 pounds
Cornish game hens are not a game bird, so their flavor is very mild. Combining both whole-grain and creamy Dijon-style mustards gives this marinade and glaze an intense flavor. Orange juice and honey add a touch of sweetness.

This recipe is by Diane Rossen Worthington of Tribune Media Services, and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
2 h and 50 m
2 h and 10 m
(prepare time)
40 m
(cook time)
12
Servings
460
Calories Per Serving
Notes

If you like, add a teaspoon of chopped fresh rosemary leaves to the marinade and garnish the hens with a rosemary sprig.

The recipe may be prepared 4 hours ahead and refrigerated (before the cooking step). The hens are also good served cold on a luncheon buffet.

Ingredients

For the marinade:

  • 1 Cup fresh orange juice
  • 1 Teaspoon finely chopped orange zest
  • 2 shallots, finely chopped
  • 2 Tablespoons honey
  • 2 Tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 1 Tablespoon grainy mustard
  • 1 Tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1 Tablespoon balsamic vinegar
  • 1 Tablespoon olive oil

For the hens:

  • 6 Cornish hens, about 1 1/2 pounds each
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • Orange slices

Directions

For the marinade:

Step 1: In a non-reactive bowl, combine 1 cup fresh orange juice, 1 teaspoon finely chopped orange zest, 2 finely chopped shallots, 2 tablespoons honey, 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard, 1 tablespoon grainy mustard, 1 tablespoon soy sauce, 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar and 1 tablespoon olive oil. Taste for seasoning. Set aside.

For the hens:

Step 1: Carefully separate the skin from 6 Cornish hens (about 1 1/2 pounds each). Place the hens in a large bowl. Massage the marinade underneath the skin; submerge hens in marinade. Refrigerate, covered, 2 to 4 hours.

Step 2: Preheat the oven to 425 F. Remove hens from marinade, discarding marinade; place hens in a roasting pan lined with foil. Season with salt and pepper to taste, if you like.

Step 3: Roast, basting with the pan juices every 15 minutes, until the hens are golden brown and lightly glazed, about 40 to 45 minutes. Place the hens on a platter or individual serving plates; garnish with orange slices.

