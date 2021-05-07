Cornish game hens are not a game bird, so their flavor is very mild. Combining both whole-grain and creamy Dijon-style mustards gives this marinade and glaze an intense flavor. Orange juice and honey add a touch of sweetness.
This recipe is by Diane Rossen Worthington of Tribune Media Services, and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Notes
If you like, add a teaspoon of chopped fresh rosemary leaves to the marinade and garnish the hens with a rosemary sprig.
The recipe may be prepared 4 hours ahead and refrigerated (before the cooking step). The hens are also good served cold on a luncheon buffet.
Ingredients
For the marinade:
- 1 Cup fresh orange juice
- 1 Teaspoon finely chopped orange zest
- 2 shallots, finely chopped
- 2 Tablespoons honey
- 2 Tablespoons Dijon mustard
- 1 Tablespoon grainy mustard
- 1 Tablespoon soy sauce
- 1 Tablespoon balsamic vinegar
- 1 Tablespoon olive oil
For the hens:
- 6 Cornish hens, about 1 1/2 pounds each
- Salt and freshly ground pepper
- Orange slices
Directions
For the marinade:
Step 1: In a non-reactive bowl, combine 1 cup fresh orange juice, 1 teaspoon finely chopped orange zest, 2 finely chopped shallots, 2 tablespoons honey, 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard, 1 tablespoon grainy mustard, 1 tablespoon soy sauce, 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar and 1 tablespoon olive oil. Taste for seasoning. Set aside.
For the hens:
Step 1: Carefully separate the skin from 6 Cornish hens (about 1 1/2 pounds each). Place the hens in a large bowl. Massage the marinade underneath the skin; submerge hens in marinade. Refrigerate, covered, 2 to 4 hours.
Step 2: Preheat the oven to 425 F. Remove hens from marinade, discarding marinade; place hens in a roasting pan lined with foil. Season with salt and pepper to taste, if you like.
Step 3: Roast, basting with the pan juices every 15 minutes, until the hens are golden brown and lightly glazed, about 40 to 45 minutes. Place the hens on a platter or individual serving plates; garnish with orange slices.