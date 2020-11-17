  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Roasted Butternut Squash With Thyme

November 17, 2020 | 12:13pm
Simple and simply delicious
Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock

This easy roasted butternut squash recipe uses just a handful of ingredients, but fresh thyme really takes these simple flavors to the next level.

This recipe originally appeared in The Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
55 m
15 m
(prepare time)
40 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
51
Calories Per Serving

Notes

This dish can be baked right before eating but, given the T-day battle for oven space, you might want to make it ahead and reheat in at 350 once the turkey is out and resting.

Ingredients

  • 1 butternut squash, peeled, cubed
  • 6 sprigs fresh thyme
  • 1 shallot, minced
  • 1 Tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 Teaspoon salt

Directions

Heat the oven to 350 degrees.

Combine all ingredients in a large bowl, tossing to coat; spread out in a single layer on a baking sheet or wide, shallow casserole.

Roast until the squash is cooked through and lightly caramelized, 40-50 minutes.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving51
Total Fat2g3%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated0.3g1.3%
Protein0.9g1.9%
Carbs9g3%
Vitamin A338µg38%
Vitamin B60.1mg10%
Vitamin C17mg19%
Vitamin E1mg8%
Vitamin K2µg1%
Calcium42mg4%
Fiber2g7%
Folate (food)20µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)20µg5%
Iron0.9mg5.2%
Magnesium26mg6%
Monounsaturated1gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.8mg5%
Phosphorus27mg4%
Polyunsaturated0.2gN/A
Potassium258mg5%
Sodium172mg7%
Water61gN/A
Zinc0.2mg1.5%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Roasted Butternut Squash With Thyme