Roasted Butternut Squash With Thyme

November 17, 2020 | 12:13pm
Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock
This easy roasted butternut squash recipe uses just a handful of ingredients, but fresh thyme really takes these simple flavors to the next level.
This recipe originally appeared in The Chicago Tribune.
Notes
This dish can be baked right before eating but, given the T-day battle for oven space, you might want to make it ahead and reheat in at 350 once the turkey is out and resting.
Ingredients
- 1 butternut squash, peeled, cubed
- 6 sprigs fresh thyme
- 1 shallot, minced
- 1 Tablespoon olive oil
- 1 Teaspoon salt
Directions
Heat the oven to 350 degrees.
Combine all ingredients in a large bowl, tossing to coat; spread out in a single layer on a baking sheet or wide, shallow casserole.
Roast until the squash is cooked through and lightly caramelized, 40-50 minutes.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving51
Total Fat2g3%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated0.3g1.3%
Protein0.9g1.9%
Carbs9g3%
Vitamin A338µg38%
Vitamin B60.1mg10%
Vitamin C17mg19%
Vitamin E1mg8%
Vitamin K2µg1%
Calcium42mg4%
Fiber2g7%
Folate (food)20µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)20µg5%
Iron0.9mg5.2%
Magnesium26mg6%
Monounsaturated1gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.8mg5%
Phosphorus27mg4%
Polyunsaturated0.2gN/A
Potassium258mg5%
Sodium172mg7%
Water61gN/A
Zinc0.2mg1.5%