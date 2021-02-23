Rice Kugel

Step 1: In a large pan of boiling salted water, cook 6 ounces (3/4 cup) Carolina (short-grain or pudding) rice until very tender (about 20 minutes), then strain and allow to cool.

Step 2: Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 325 F (160 C). In an oven casserole dish about 3 inches deep, place 3 ounces (1/3 cup) butter, to melt it.

Step 3: Whisk 2 eggs, add 1 cup sugar and carry on whisking to a creamy consistency. Mix in 4 ounces (1 cup) raisins, 1/2 teaspoon vanilla essence, 1/2 level teaspoon cinnamon, and the cooked rice.

Step 4: Swirl the melted butter around the casserole dish to coat the sides, then pour the surplus into the rice mixture. Stir until thoroughly blended, then pour the rice mixture into the casserole dish.

Step 5: Bake for 1 hour, until golden brown. Serve plain or with melted syrup.