Rice Kugel

British Jewish cookery doyenne Evelyn Rose explains that this rich dairy kugel recipe was given to her by a Russian cook whose family used to make it before World War II, and represents a culinary link with the past. —Dr. Yvette Alt Miller
This recipe is from "The New Complete International Jewish Cookbook" by Evelyn Rose (Robson Books, 1997) and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 6 Ounces (3/4 cup) Carolina (short-grain or pudding) rice
- 3 Ounces (1/3 cup) butter
- 2 eggs
- 1 Cup sugar
- 4 Ounces (1 cup) raisins or sultanas (white raisins)
- 1/2 Teaspoon vanilla essence
- 1/2 level teaspoon cinnamon
Directions
Step 1: In a large pan of boiling salted water, cook 6 ounces (3/4 cup) Carolina (short-grain or pudding) rice until very tender (about 20 minutes), then strain and allow to cool.
Step 2: Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 325 F (160 C). In an oven casserole dish about 3 inches deep, place 3 ounces (1/3 cup) butter, to melt it.
Step 3: Whisk 2 eggs, add 1 cup sugar and carry on whisking to a creamy consistency. Mix in 4 ounces (1 cup) raisins, 1/2 teaspoon vanilla essence, 1/2 level teaspoon cinnamon, and the cooked rice.
Step 4: Swirl the melted butter around the casserole dish to coat the sides, then pour the surplus into the rice mixture. Stir until thoroughly blended, then pour the rice mixture into the casserole dish.
Step 5: Bake for 1 hour, until golden brown. Serve plain or with melted syrup.