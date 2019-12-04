Heat oven to 500° F. Combine peppercorns, garlic and vegetable oil in a small bowl; press evenly onto all surfaces of beef roast.

Place roast, fat side up, in a shallow roasting pan. Insert ovenproof meat thermometer so tip is centered in thickest part of beef, not resting in fat or touching bone. Do not add water or cover.

Place the roast in the oven and immediately drop the temperature to 350° F. Cook’s Tip: This increased starting temp sears your roast in the oven and is an easy alternative to browning in a pan.

Roast in 350°F oven 2-1/4 to 2-1/2 hours for medium-rare; 2-1/2 to 3 hours for medium-doneness.

Meanwhile, trim off fronds and stems from fennel bulbs to within 1 inch of bulbs. Set aside the fronds for horseradish sauce if desired. Cut each bulb lengthwise into quarters. Place on metal baking sheet.

Drizzle with 2 tablespoons olive oil; toss gently to coat, keeping fennel pieces intact. Season with 1/2 teaspoon salt; arrange cut side down.

About 2 hours before roast is done, place fennel in lower third of oven. Roast for 1-3/4 to 2 hours or until tender and lightly browned, turning and rearranging once.

Remove roast when meat thermometer registers 135°F for medium-rare; 145°F for medium. Transfer roast to carving board; tent loosely with aluminum foil. Let stand 15 to 20 minutes. (Temperature will continue to rise about 10 to 15°F to reach 145°F for medium-rare; 160°F for medium.)

Slice across the face of the roast to your desired thickness. Season with salt, as desired. Serve with horseradish sauce and roasted fennel.