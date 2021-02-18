Rhubarb Crisp

Step 1: Heat the oven to 400 F. Chop 2 pounds rhubarb (about 8 jumbo stalks) into 1/4-inch slices.

Step 2: When the oven is hot, place 2 tablespoons of butter in a 9-by-13-inch baking pan and set it in the oven for a few minutes so the butter can melt and the pan gets hot. Carefully remove the pan then swirl to coat the entire inner surface with the butter.

Step 3: Scatter the chopped rhubarb in an even layer and put the pan back in the oven for 20 minutes. Interrupt once or twice during this time to shake the pan to get the butter distributed throughout the rhubarb.

Step 4: After 20 minutes, shake the pan again. Reserve one tablespoon of brown sugar from the 1 cupful, then sprinkle the remaining brown sugar over the rhubarb. Shake or stir to coat, then return the pan to the oven while you quickly prepare the topping (5 minutes or less).

Step 5: Combine 1 cup farfel crumbs with 1 teaspoon cinnamon, 1 tablespoon granulated sugar, the reserved 1 tablespoon of brown sugar and a pinch of salt. Melt (in the microwave for 20 seconds) the remaining 1 tablespoon of butter and add this, along with 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil, to the crumb mixture. Toss with a fork until uniform, then sprinkle the mixture over the top of the rhubarb.

Step 6: Return the pan to the oven for about 10 to 12 minutes, or until it bubbles with enthusiasm. Remove and cool to desired eating temperature, which should arrive no sooner than a good 15 or 20 minutes, so as not to burn your mouth. (That sugar gets HOT.)