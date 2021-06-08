  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Savory Rhubarb And Summer Cherry Chutney

June 8, 2021 | 2:48pm
By
A multipurpose condiment
Pork chops with rhubarb cherry chutney
Eberly Film Labs / The Daily Meal; Shannon Kinsella/food styling

Serve this sweet, tart sauce spooned over grilled pork chops, chicken breasts or turkey tenders. Use as a spread on a ham or smoked turkey and Havarti sandwich, or stir it into cooked brown rice with chunks of roasted butternut and sliced green onions.

Ready in
35 m
5 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
143
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 8-10 long stalks fresh rhubarb, 2 pounds total
  • 1/2 medium-size white onion, finely chopped
  • 1/2 Cup packed dark brown sugar
  • 1/2 small orange, finely chopped (1/2 cup)
  • 1/2 lemon, seeded, finely chopped (1/4 cup)
  • 1/4 Cup red wine vinegar
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced or crushed
  • 1 Tablespoon grated fresh ginger
  • 1 Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 Teaspoon ground coriander
  • 1/4 Teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1 Cup halved pitted sour cherries (fresh or frozen) or dried cherries

Directions

Step 1: Trim ends off 8-10 rhubarb stalks and discard leaves. Cut rhubarb in half lengthwise. Cut crosswise into ½-inch pieces. You will have about 8 cups.

Step 3: Mix all ingredients, except cherries, in a large non-aluminum Dutch oven. Cover and heat to a simmer. Reduce heat to low. Cook covered, stirring often, until the onion is tender, about 15 minutes.

Step 4: Stir in 1 cup cherries. Simmer, covered, for 10 minutes. Uncover. Cook and stir until thick enough to coat the back of a spoon, 5-10 minutes.

Step 5: Serve warm, at room temperature or divide among small covered containers and refrigerate up to several days or freeze for several months.

