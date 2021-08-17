This is an easy spitzer you can make whenever you need a pick me up. This chilled beverage is made up of red wine, an assortment of fruits and more. You can easily swap the red wine for white wine if you prefer.
Notes
For this cocktail recipe, chill for several hours.
Ingredients
- 4 red zinger, raspberry zinger or rooibos tea bags
- 2 Cups boiling water
- 1/4 Cup sugar
- 1 (750-mL) bottle dry red wine
- 1/2 Cup Grand Marnier or other orange-flavored liqueur
- 2 Cups assorted fruit: halved pitted dark cherries, sliced strawberries, raspberries or blackberries
- 1 small orange, halved, seeded, very thinly sliced
- Ice cubes
- Seltzer water, club soda, berry kombucha or sparkling lemon soda
Directions
Step 1: Put 4 tea bags into a heat-proof container. Add 2 cups boiling water and 1/4 cup sugar. Stir well and let stand until cool. Remove tea bags.
Step 2: Pour the tea into a large pitcher. Add 1 bottle red wine and 1/2 cup orange liqueur. Stir in 2 cups of assorted fruit and 1 sliced orange. Refrigerate covered until very cold, at least 2 hours.
Step 3: Fill wine glasses with ice. Add red wine mixture to fill the glass 2/3 full. Use a spoon to add pieces of fruit to each glass. Top with seltzer water to fill the glass. Serve right away.