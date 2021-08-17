Step 1: Put 4 tea bags into a heat-proof container. Add 2 cups boiling water and 1/4 cup sugar. Stir well and let stand until cool. Remove tea bags.

Step 2: Pour the tea into a large pitcher. Add 1 bottle red wine and 1/2 cup orange liqueur. Stir in 2 cups of assorted fruit and 1 sliced orange. Refrigerate covered until very cold, at least 2 hours.

Step 3: Fill wine glasses with ice. Add red wine mixture to fill the glass 2/3 full. Use a spoon to add pieces of fruit to each glass. Top with seltzer water to fill the glass. Serve right away.