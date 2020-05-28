Red, White and Blue Pizza

Remove the dough from the refrigerator to bring to room temperature. Preheat the oven to 475°F. Heat a medium pot of water to boiling on high. Wash and dry the fresh produce. Large dice the potatoes. Peel and finely chop the garlic; using the flat side of your knife, smash until it resembles a paste (or use a zester). Grate the asiago cheese on the small side of a box grater. Peel and small dice the shallot. Pit the peach; cut into ½-inch-wide wedges. Place in a medium bowl with the vinegar, sugar, and half the shallot. Set aside to marinate, stirring occasionally, for at least 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

While the peach marinates, add the potatoes and a pinch of salt to the pot of boiling water. Cook 10 to 12 minutes, or until tender when pierced with a fork. Drain thoroughly.

While the potatoes cook, in a bowl, combine the tomato sauce, garlic paste, dried oregano, and remaining shallot. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

While the potatoes continue to cook, lightly oil a sheet pan. On a clean, dry work surface, using your hands and a rolling pin (or a wine bottle), gently stretch and roll the dough to a ¼-inch thickness. (If the dough is resistant, let rest for 5 minutes.) Carefully transfer the dough to the prepared sheet pan; rub the dough into the pan to coat the bottom in oil. Leaving a 1-inch border around the edges, evenly top the prepared dough with the tomato sauce, cooked potatoes, mozzarella cheese (tearing into bite-sized pieces before adding), and asiagocheese. Season with salt and pepper.

Bake the pizza, rotating the sheet pan halfway through, 17 to 19 minutes, or until the crust is lightly browned and the cheese has melted. Remove from the oven. While the pizza bakes, pick the basil leaves off the stems; discard the stems. Top the baked pizza with half the basil (tearing the leaves just before adding). Let stand at least 2 minutes before serving.

Just before serving, reserving the marinating liquid, drain the marinated peach.In a bowl, combine the arugula, remaining basil (tearing the leaves just before adding), marinated peach, and as much of the reserved marinating liquid as you’d like. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Toss to thoroughly coat; season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve the baked pizzawith the salad on the side. Enjoy!