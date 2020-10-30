  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Red Velvet Hot Chocolate

October 30, 2020 | 1:42pm
A perfect winter pick-me-up
Photo courtesy of McCormick.

Get cozy with a mug of this rich red velvet-tinted hot chocolate. Serve with a decadent dollop of homemade vanilla whipped cream, if desired.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick. 

Ready in
10 m
5 m
(prepare time)
5 m
(cook time)
5
Servings
Ingredients

For the hot chocolate

  • 4 Cups whole milk
  • 1/4 Cup granulated sugar
  • 10 Ounces semi-sweet baking chocolate, coarsely chopped
  • 2 Teaspoons McCormick Red Food Color
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract

For the whipped cream

  • 1/2 Cup heavy cream
  • 2 Tablespoons powdered sugar
  • 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract

Directions

For the hot chocolate

For the hot chocolate, place milk and granulated sugar in medium saucepan. Bring to simmer on medium heat, stirring to dissolve sugar.

Remove from heat. Stir in chocolate with wire whisk until melted. Stir in food color and vanilla. Pour into serving cups. Serve with marshmallows and vanilla whipped cream, if desired.

For the whipped cream

For the vanilla whipped cream, beat heavy cream, powdered sugar and vanilla in medium bowl with electric mixer on high speed until stiff peaks form.

Red Velvet Hot Chocolate