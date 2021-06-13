Step 1: Heat oven to 350 F. Line a 12-cupcake-capacity cupcake pan with paper liners.

Step 2: In a large bowl, sift together 1 3/4 cups sifted cake flour, 1 1/2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Set aside.

Step 3: In a separate large bowl, beat together 6 tablespoons unsalted butter and 1 cup sugar until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes.

Step 4: Add 1 egg; fluff. Add 1 egg yolk; fluff. Add 1 teaspoon vanilla, fluff.

Step 5: Add 1 cup buttermilk in three parts, alternating with the flour mixture. Mix just enough to blend.

Step 6: In a small bowl, stir together 3/4 teaspoon vinegar and 3/4 teaspoon baking soda; mixture will fizz up. Mix into the batter.

Step 7: Pour batter into cupcake pan fitted with paper liners. Slide into oven and bake until springy, about 12 to 15 minutes. Cool completely, then frost.