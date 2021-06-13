With all of the crazy cupcake combinations you can find these days, sometimes it's nice to revisit the old classics. These red velvet cupcakes with vanilla frosting are easy to make and simply delicious. Be sure to bake extra!
This recipe was adapted from "More From Magnolia" by Allysa Torey (Simon & Schuster, 2004) and was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 1 3/4 cups sifted cake flour
- 1 1/2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa (natural, not Dutch-processed)
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- 6 Tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 Cup sugar
- 1 egg plus 1 egg yolk
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla
- 1 Cup buttermilk
- 3/4 Teaspoons white vinegar
- 3/4 Teaspoons baking soda
- Vanilla frosting (recipe follows)
For the vanilla frosting:
- 3 Tablespoons flour
- 1 Cup whole milk
- 2 sticks butter
- 1 Cup sugar
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla
Directions
Step 1: Heat oven to 350 F. Line a 12-cupcake-capacity cupcake pan with paper liners.
Step 2: In a large bowl, sift together 1 3/4 cups sifted cake flour, 1 1/2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Set aside.
Step 3: In a separate large bowl, beat together 6 tablespoons unsalted butter and 1 cup sugar until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes.
Step 4: Add 1 egg; fluff. Add 1 egg yolk; fluff. Add 1 teaspoon vanilla, fluff.
Step 5: Add 1 cup buttermilk in three parts, alternating with the flour mixture. Mix just enough to blend.
Step 6: In a small bowl, stir together 3/4 teaspoon vinegar and 3/4 teaspoon baking soda; mixture will fizz up. Mix into the batter.
Step 7: Pour batter into cupcake pan fitted with paper liners. Slide into oven and bake until springy, about 12 to 15 minutes. Cool completely, then frost.
For the vanilla frosting:
Step 1: In a medium saucepan over medium heat, whisk together 3 tablespoons flour and 1 cup whole milk until thick, about 10 minutes. Cover and cool.
Step 2: In a large bowl, beat 2 sticks butter until creamy. Pour in 1 cup sugar and beat fluffy, about 3 minutes.
Step 3: Mix in 1 teaspoon vanilla. Add cooled milk mixture and beat on high until bright white. Chill.