This red lentil and peanut dip packs plenty of punch thanks to a healthy spicing from chiles, cumin and garam masala.
This recipe by JeanMarie Brownson originally appeared in The Chicago Tribune.
Notes
Crispy Naan Wedges Recipe:
Heat oven to 400 degrees on convection or 425 on conventional.
Cut 2 naan from 1 package (8.8 ounces) into small wedges. Place on a baking sheet.
Drizzle with 1 tablespoon expeller-pressed canola oil.
Toss to coat everything with oil.
Bake, 5 minutes. Turn wedges over. Bake until golden and crisp, about another 5 minutes.
Serve warm.
Ingredients
- 1 Cup split red lentils, well rinsed, drained
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- 2 Teaspoons grated fresh peeled ginger or store-bought ginger puree
- 1 Teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 Teaspoon garam masala or curry powder
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1/4 Cup olive oil
- 3 dried New Mexico or guajillo chiles, stemmed, seeded, cut into ⅛-inch strips
- 1/2 Cup dry-roasted peanuts, finely chopped
- Chopped fresh cilantro
- Crispy naan wedges or pita chips
Directions
Heat a medium saucepan filled halfway with water to a boil. Add lentils.
Cook, uncovered, stirring occasionally, until tender, 10 to 12 minutes.
Drain lentils and place in a large bowl.
Stir in garlic, ginger, cumin, curry powder and salt until well mixed. Keep warm.
Heat oil in a medium skillet over medium heat until hot but not smoking. Reduce heat to low.
Add the chile strips and peanuts.
Cook and stir until golden, 1 or 2 minutes.
Spoon lentil dip into a serving dish.
Spoon the peanuts and chile with the oil over the top.
Garnish with cilantro.
Serve warm. Pass the crispy naan wedges or pita chips for dunking.