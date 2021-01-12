Red Lentil and Peanut Dip

Heat a medium saucepan filled halfway with water to a boil. Add lentils.

Cook, uncovered, stirring occasionally, until tender, 10 to 12 minutes.

Drain lentils and place in a large bowl.

Stir in garlic, ginger, cumin, curry powder and salt until well mixed. Keep warm.

Heat oil in a medium skillet over medium heat until hot but not smoking. Reduce heat to low.

Add the chile strips and peanuts.

Cook and stir until golden, 1 or 2 minutes.

Spoon lentil dip into a serving dish.

Spoon the peanuts and chile with the oil over the top.

Garnish with cilantro.

Serve warm. Pass the crispy naan wedges or pita chips for dunking.