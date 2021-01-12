  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Red Lentil and Peanut Dip

January 12, 2021 | 2:17pm
Packed with spices
Naan wedges with red lentil and peanut dip. (Abel Uribe / Chicago Tribune)
Abel Uribe / Chicago Tribune

This red lentil and peanut dip packs plenty of punch thanks to a healthy spicing from chiles, cumin and garam masala.

This recipe by JeanMarie Brownson originally appeared in The Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
30 m
15 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
Notes

Crispy Naan Wedges Recipe: 

Heat oven to 400 degrees on convection or 425 on conventional.

Cut 2 naan from 1 package (8.8 ounces) into small wedges. Place on a baking sheet.

Drizzle with 1 tablespoon expeller-pressed canola oil.

Toss to coat everything with oil.

Bake, 5 minutes. Turn wedges over. Bake until golden and crisp, about another 5 minutes.

Serve warm.

Ingredients

  • 1 Cup split red lentils, well rinsed, drained
  • 2 cloves garlic, crushed
  • 2 Teaspoons grated fresh peeled ginger or store-bought ginger puree
  • 1 Teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 Teaspoon garam masala or curry powder
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 Cup olive oil
  • 3 dried New Mexico or guajillo chiles, stemmed, seeded, cut into ⅛-inch strips
  • 1/2 Cup dry-roasted peanuts, finely chopped
  • Chopped fresh cilantro
  • Crispy naan wedges or pita chips

Directions

Heat a medium saucepan filled halfway with water to a boil. Add lentils.

Cook, uncovered, stirring occasionally, until tender, 10 to 12 minutes.

Drain lentils and place in a large bowl.

Stir in garlic, ginger, cumin, curry powder and salt until well mixed. Keep warm.

Heat oil in a medium skillet over medium heat until hot but not smoking. Reduce heat to low.

Add the chile strips and peanuts.

Cook and stir until golden, 1 or 2 minutes.

Spoon lentil dip into a serving dish.

Spoon the peanuts and chile with the oil over the top.

Garnish with cilantro.

Serve warm. Pass the crispy naan wedges or pita chips for dunking.

