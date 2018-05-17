  1. Home
Red Eye Gravy

May 17, 2018 | 3:18 pm
By
You won’t miss the meat in this vegetarian version of the Southern classic.

10
Servings
Notes

Add a bit of instant espresso powder to coffee to make regular coffee stronger.

Ingredients

  • 1/3 Cup butter or buttery spread
  • 1 1/3 Cup minced onion
  • 8 Ounces baby bella mushrooms, chopped
  • 1/4 Cup flour
  • 1 1/2 Cup Blue Diamond Unsweetened Original Almond Breeze
  • 1 Cup very strong black coffee*
  • 2 to 3 Teaspoons vegetable stock or broth concentrate
  • 1 Teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1 Teaspoon liquid smoke or to taste
  • Snipped fresh chives

Directions

Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add onions and cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add mushrooms; cook and stir for 5 minutes more. Stir in flour and cook for 2 minutes. Slowly stir in Almond Breeze, then stir in remaining ingredients. Cook for 5 minutes more or until hot and bubbly. Serve over Southern Sweet Potato Biscuits and sprinkle with chives.

