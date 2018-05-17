Red Eye Gravy

Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add onions and cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add mushrooms; cook and stir for 5 minutes more. Stir in flour and cook for 2 minutes. Slowly stir in Almond Breeze, then stir in remaining ingredients. Cook for 5 minutes more or until hot and bubbly. Serve over Southern Sweet Potato Biscuits and sprinkle with chives.