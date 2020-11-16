Red Currant Jelly

Prepare a water-bath canning pot and two 8-oz jam jars (or 4 4-oz jars). Place a small saucer in the freezer.

Combine the red currant juice and sugar in a large, wide saucepan and bring the mixture to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar.

Turn heat down to medium and boil the mixture until it reaches 220 degrees, stirring frequently to prevent scorching and skimming off any foam or skin that accumulates.

Remove the saucepan with the jelly from the heat and skim off any foam or impurities.

Ladle the jelly into the prepared jars, leaving ¼ inch headspace. Bubble the jars and wipe down the rims.

Process the jars in a boiling water bath for 10 minutes. Allow to cool 5 minutes before removing the jars from the water bath.

Cool jars on a counter. Check the seals and store in a cool, dark place for up to one year.