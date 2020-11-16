This red currant jelly uses the tart fruit and allows it to fully shine. Keep one jar and give another away as a gift.
Notes
To make currant juice, weigh your red currants. For each pound of currants, you will need 1/2 cup water. Combine the currants and water in a large saucepan and simmer over low heat for 30 minutes, mashing the currants a bit. Then drain the fruit and juice through a damp jelly bag for 6 to 8 hours.
Ingredients
- 2 1/2 Cups red currant juice
- 2 1/2 Cups sugar
Directions
Prepare a water-bath canning pot and two 8-oz jam jars (or 4 4-oz jars). Place a small saucer in the freezer.
Combine the red currant juice and sugar in a large, wide saucepan and bring the mixture to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar.
Turn heat down to medium and boil the mixture until it reaches 220 degrees, stirring frequently to prevent scorching and skimming off any foam or skin that accumulates.
Remove the saucepan with the jelly from the heat and skim off any foam or impurities.
Ladle the jelly into the prepared jars, leaving ¼ inch headspace. Bubble the jars and wipe down the rims.
Process the jars in a boiling water bath for 10 minutes. Allow to cool 5 minutes before removing the jars from the water bath.
Cool jars on a counter. Check the seals and store in a cool, dark place for up to one year.