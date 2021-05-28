This cake is perfect for a picnic or when you need to whip up dessert for last minute guests. It's made with ingredients you likely already have on hand, and it's easy to switch out yogurt flavors if you don't have raspberry in the fridge. Serve it with powdered sugar, fresh berries or a dollop of whipped cream (or all three!).

This recipe is by Lotte Hershfield of West Hartford, Connecticut, and was originally published in the Hartford Courant.