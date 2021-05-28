This cake is perfect for a picnic or when you need to whip up dessert for last minute guests. It's made with ingredients you likely already have on hand, and it's easy to switch out yogurt flavors if you don't have raspberry in the fridge. Serve it with powdered sugar, fresh berries or a dollop of whipped cream (or all three!).
This recipe is by Lotte Hershfield of West Hartford, Connecticut, and was originally published in the Hartford Courant.
Ingredients
- 1 Cup butter or margarine
- 1 Cup sugar
- 6 eggs, separated
- 1 Cup raspberry yogurt
- 1 Cup milk
- 4 Cups flour
- 4 Teaspoons baking powder
- 1 Teaspoon baking soda
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 325 F. Grease and flour a Bundt pan.
Step 2: In a large bowl using a mixer, cream together 1 cup butter (or 1 cup margarine) and 1 cup sugar. Beat in 6 egg yolks, 1 cup raspberry yogurt and 1 cup milk until light and fluffy.
Step 3: In a separate bowl, sift together 4 cups flour, 4 teaspoons baking powder and 1 teaspoon baking soda. Stir in the yogurt mixture.
Step 4: In a separate bowl, beat 6 egg whites until stiff. Fold them into the batter.
Step 5: Pour batter into a greased and floured Bundt pan and bake for 55 to 60 minutes.
Step 6: Allow to cool for 10 minutes; remove from pan. Serve with fruit sauce or ice cream.