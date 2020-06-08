  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Raspberry Lemonade Punch

June 8, 2020
Pink lemonade for any party
Courtesy of Ready Set Eat

Lemonade, lemon-lime soda and raspberry sherbet make a delicious punch bowl pink lemonade, best topped with some whipped cream.

Ready in
11 m
10 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
12
Servings
Ingredients

  • 3 Cups raspberry sherbet
  • 4 Cups lemonade
  • 4 Cups lemon-lime soda
  • Whipped dairy topping
  • Fresh raspberries and lemon slices, optional

Directions

Scoop sherbet into punch bowl or extra large serving bowl. Pour lemonade and lemon-lime soda over sherbet.

Top each serving glass with whipped cream and garnish with raspberries and lemon slices, if desired.

