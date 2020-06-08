raspberry lemonade punch

June 8, 2020
Lemonade, lemon-lime soda and raspberry sherbet make a delicious punch bowl pink lemonade, best topped with some whipped cream.
This recipe is courtesy of Ready Set Eat.
Ingredients
- 3 Cups raspberry sherbet
- 4 Cups lemonade
- 4 Cups lemon-lime soda
- Whipped dairy topping
- Fresh raspberries and lemon slices, optional
Directions
Scoop sherbet into punch bowl or extra large serving bowl. Pour lemonade and lemon-lime soda over sherbet.
Top each serving glass with whipped cream and garnish with raspberries and lemon slices, if desired.