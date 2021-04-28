Step 1: In a saucepan, add the 1 cup cleaned ramp bulbs (reserving stems and leaves for other recipes) and cover with 1 cup olive oil. Place the saucepan over medium heat and bring to a gentle bubble.

Step 2: Turn heat to low; continue cooking approximately 20 minutes or until the bulbs are soft when pierced with a sharp knife.

Step 3: Remove from heat and cool. Place ramps in a clean jar. Pour cooled olive oil through a mesh strainer over the ramps. Store in a jar with a lid in the refrigerator for up to a month (if they last that long).

Step 4: Use the confit ramps spread on slices of a crusty French baguette, stir them into soups, or use on a sandwich. Use the remaining flavor-filled oil in salad dressings, pesto or in a sauté.