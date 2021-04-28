A confit is just a fancy word describing the process of submerging an ingredient in oil or fat and cooking over very low heat. Everything is imbued with terrific flavor, and the process helps preserve whatever is in the confit. If you have ramps left over as the season comes to a close, consider preserving your harvest with ramp confit.
This recipe was originally featured in Ingredient Spotlight: Ramps (and 3 Ramp Recipes)
Ingredients
- 1 Cup cleaned ramp bulbs
- 1 Cup olive oil
Directions
Step 1: In a saucepan, add the 1 cup cleaned ramp bulbs (reserving stems and leaves for other recipes) and cover with 1 cup olive oil. Place the saucepan over medium heat and bring to a gentle bubble.
Step 2: Turn heat to low; continue cooking approximately 20 minutes or until the bulbs are soft when pierced with a sharp knife.
Step 3: Remove from heat and cool. Place ramps in a clean jar. Pour cooled olive oil through a mesh strainer over the ramps. Store in a jar with a lid in the refrigerator for up to a month (if they last that long).
Step 4: Use the confit ramps spread on slices of a crusty French baguette, stir them into soups, or use on a sandwich. Use the remaining flavor-filled oil in salad dressings, pesto or in a sauté.