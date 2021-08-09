Step 1: Cut tops off of 6 peppers about a quarter of the way down the pepper. Use a grapefruit spoon to remove the core and membranes inside. Shake out all the seeds. Put hollowed-out peppers and lids into a microwave-safe baking dish. Add ¼ cup water; cover with plastic wrap vented at one corner and microwave on high until crisp-tender, about 6 minutes. Cool. (Refrigerate covered up to 3 days.)

Step 2: Heat 3 tablespoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat; add half of the chopped onion. Cook until golden, about 4 minutes.

Step 3: Stir in 2 cups quinoa mixture, 1 cup rice (if using), 1/2 cup raisins, 1/4 cup pine nuts, 1 tablespoon of the za’atar spice, 1 teaspoon salt, ½ teaspoon of the cumin, 1/2 teaspoon sumac, 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Stir in 4 cups spinach, 3 onions, 1/4 cup cilantro and 1-2 teaspoons mint.

Step 4: Mix 1 jar of tomato sauce with the remaining 1 tablespoon za’atar spice and ½ teaspoon cumin.

Step 5: Heat oven to 375F. Stuff each pepper tightly with a generous portion of the quinoa mixture. Pour tomato sauce into the bottom of a baking dish large enough to hold the peppers snuggly. Stand the stuffed peppers upright in the baking dish. Place the tops of the peppers in place.

Step 6: Bake until peppers are tender, 45 to 50 minutes. Serve with spoonfuls of tomato sauce.