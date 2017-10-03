Quinoa Chili Fries

Cook the quinoa and set aside. Prep the veggies while the quinoa cooks.

In a large, lidded pot combine the oil, chili powder, cumin, paprika, red pepper flakes and black pepper. Raise the heat to low and let the spices bloom for 2-3 minutes.

Add the garlic and onions. Raise the heat to medium low and saute 5 minutes. Add the peppers, raise the heat to medium and saute 5 minutes.

Stir in the cooked quinoa and saute 3-4 minutes. Stir in the rest of the ingredients, cover loosely, turn the heat to low and let the chili simmer while you make the fries.

To make the fries, heat the oven to 465F. Cook 2 small or 1 large potato per serving. To cook 2 servings: cut the potatoes into fries. Combine 1 Tbs oil and sprinklings of chili powder, paprika, onion and garlic powder in a large bowl. Just eyeballing is fine. Toss the potatoes in the oil and spice and arrange in a single layer on a cookie sheet. Bake 15 minutes, flip them over and bake another 10 minutes. Top with chili and serve.