4.5
2 ratings

Quick & Easy Salmon Cakes

June 16, 2021 | 9:37pm
By
A healthy lunch or light supper
Quick & Easy Salmon Cakes recipe - The Daily Meal
freeskyline/iStock/Getty Images Plus

These cakes cook up crispy and light—the baking powder is what helps them to puff up a bit. Try using canned red salmon instead of the pink if you are able to spend a little more; it has a less fishy flavor and usually fewer tiny bones. For a slightly healthier cooking method, fry the cakes in a little canola oil instead of the Crisco.

This recipe was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.

Ready in
10 m
5 m
(prepare time)
5 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
629
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 can (15 to 16 ounces) red or pink salmon
  • 1 egg
  • 1/3 Cup minced onion
  • 1/2 Cup flour
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 1/2 cups Crisco (or canola oil)
  • Lemon wedges, for serving
  • Tartar sauce or Caesar salad dressing, for serving

Directions

Step 1: Drain 1 can (15 to 16 ounces) red or pink salmon; set aside 2 tablespoons of its juice.

Step 2: In a medium mixing bowl, combine the drained salmon, 1 egg and 1/3 cup minced onion. Mix until sticky. Stir in 1/2 cup flour.

Step 3: In a small bowl, add 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder to the 2 tablespoons reserved salmon juice and mix together. Stir into the salmon mixture.

Step 4: Form into small patties and fry until golden brown (about 5 minutes) in 1 1/2 cups hot Crisco or canola oil. Serve with lemon wedges and tartar sauce or Caesar salad dressing.

Tags
best recipes
budget-friendly
canola oil
Dinner
Easy
egg
fish
inexpensive
lunch
onion
quick
salmon
crisco
canned salmon
canned fish
red salmon
salmon patties
fish patties