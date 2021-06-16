These cakes cook up crispy and light—the baking powder is what helps them to puff up a bit. Try using canned red salmon instead of the pink if you are able to spend a little more; it has a less fishy flavor and usually fewer tiny bones. For a slightly healthier cooking method, fry the cakes in a little canola oil instead of the Crisco.
This recipe was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.
Ingredients
- 1 can (15 to 16 ounces) red or pink salmon
- 1 egg
- 1/3 Cup minced onion
- 1/2 Cup flour
- 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 1/2 cups Crisco (or canola oil)
- Lemon wedges, for serving
- Tartar sauce or Caesar salad dressing, for serving
Directions
Step 1: Drain 1 can (15 to 16 ounces) red or pink salmon; set aside 2 tablespoons of its juice.
Step 2: In a medium mixing bowl, combine the drained salmon, 1 egg and 1/3 cup minced onion. Mix until sticky. Stir in 1/2 cup flour.
Step 3: In a small bowl, add 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder to the 2 tablespoons reserved salmon juice and mix together. Stir into the salmon mixture.
Step 4: Form into small patties and fry until golden brown (about 5 minutes) in 1 1/2 cups hot Crisco or canola oil. Serve with lemon wedges and tartar sauce or Caesar salad dressing.