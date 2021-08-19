Step 1: Adjust oven rack to middle position. Preheat oven to 400 F.

Step 2: In a large bowl, toss pumpkin cubes (from 1 pie or sugar pumpkin that's been peeled and cut into 3/4-inch cubes) with 2 tablespoons olive oil, 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin and 1 teaspoon salt. Place on a parchment paper-lined rimmed baking sheet. Transfer to the oven; cook for 10 minutes.

Step 3: Using tongs or a spatula, flip the pumpkin pieces. Return to oven. Continue flipping pumpkin pieces every 10 minutes until they are tender, about 30 to 40 minutes total. (To roast pumpkin in larger pieces, quarter the pumpkin and remove the seeds. Drizzle with olive oil; season with spices and salt. Roast until fork tender and unevenly browned, about 30 minutes. Scrape cooked pumpkin from skin using a large spoon; carefully break apart into 3/4-inch pieces.)

Step 4: Meanwhile, pour remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large skillet set over medium heat. Add 1 pound Mexican chorizo and use a wooden spoon to break the sausage apart. Cook until chorizo is lightly browned, about 15 minutes.

Step 5: Add 1 to 2 chopped chipotles en adobo and 2 minced garlic cloves. Stir well and cook until very fragrant. Add roasted pumpkin to the skillet with chorizo; stir until the pieces are evenly coated with the chorizo.

Step 6: Serve pumpkin and chorizo filling in 12 warmed corn tortillas, topped with a sprinkle of shredded red cabbage, 1/4 cup toasted pumpkin seeds and a handful of fresh chopped cilantro.