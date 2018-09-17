Pumpkin Pie Bars

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle, cream the butter with both sugars at medium speed for 2 minutes. At low speed, beat in the sifted flour-and-salt mixture.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Line a 9-by-13-inch baking pan with parchment paper, allowing 2 inches of overhang on the long sides. Transfer the dough to the pan and press it over the bottom and 1 1/4 inches up the sides. (You can cover the dough with plastic wrap and press with the bottom of a measuring cup.) Be sure the corners are not too thick. Refrigerate until firm.

Bake the crust for 30 to 35 minutes, until golden brown; halfway through baking, use the back of a spoon to smooth the sides and corners of the crust. Transfer the pan to a wire rack and let the crust cool before filling.