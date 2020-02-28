  1. Home
Pumpkin Pecan Overnight Oats

February 28, 2020 | 1:24pm
Turn a dessert favorite into a delicious breakfast
Photo courtesy of Happy Money Saver

If you're not a morning person, then this recipe for pumpkin pecan overnight oats is perfect for you. All you have to do is put the pantry-staple items in a mason jar, bake the sweet pecan crumble and leave it overnight. It only takes 10 mintues and the next morning, you'll have a decadent and quick breakfast to start the day.

Recipe courtesy of Happy Money Saver

Ready in
10 m
2 m
(prepare time)
8 m
(cook time)
1
Servings

Ingredients

For the overnight oats

  • 1 Cup old-fashioned oats
  • 1 Cup milk
  • 4 Tablespoons pumpkin puree
  • 1 Teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
  • 2 Tablespoons maple syrup
  • 2 Tablespoons brown sugar

For the pecan crumble topping

  • 2 1/2 Cups melted butter
  • 1/3 Cup brown sugar
  • 1/3 Cup whole wheat flour
  • 1/2 Cup chopped pecan

Directions

For the overnight oats

Add all ingredients to a jar or container of your choice and stir until well combined.

Refrigerate overnight.

For the pecan crumble topping

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Mix all the butter, brown sugar, flour and pecans together and spread on a parchment covered cookie sheet.

Bake 8 minutes, remove and cool.

Store in a resealable bag.

Sprinkle on the oatmeal when ready to eat in the morning. 

