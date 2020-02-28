February 28, 2020 | 1:24pm
Photo courtesy of Happy Money Saver
If you're not a morning person, then this recipe for pumpkin pecan overnight oats is perfect for you. All you have to do is put the pantry-staple items in a mason jar, bake the sweet pecan crumble and leave it overnight. It only takes 10 mintues and the next morning, you'll have a decadent and quick breakfast to start the day.
Recipe courtesy of Happy Money Saver
Ingredients
For the overnight oats
- 1 Cup old-fashioned oats
- 1 Cup milk
- 4 Tablespoons pumpkin puree
- 1 Teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
- 2 Tablespoons maple syrup
- 2 Tablespoons brown sugar
For the pecan crumble topping
- 2 1/2 Cups melted butter
- 1/3 Cup brown sugar
- 1/3 Cup whole wheat flour
- 1/2 Cup chopped pecan
Directions
For the overnight oats
Add all ingredients to a jar or container of your choice and stir until well combined.
Refrigerate overnight.
For the pecan crumble topping
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Mix all the butter, brown sugar, flour and pecans together and spread on a parchment covered cookie sheet.
Bake 8 minutes, remove and cool.
Store in a resealable bag.
Sprinkle on the oatmeal when ready to eat in the morning.