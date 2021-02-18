Pumpkin Maple Dreams

1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Combine flour, pumpkin pie spice, baking powder, baking soda and salt in bowl; set aside. Beat butter, shortening and sugar in bowl of electric mixer until light and fluffy. Add egg; mix well. Add pumpkin and vanilla; mix until incorporated. Slowly mix in flour mixture until combined. Stir in raisins. Drop by tablespoon onto greased baking sheet. Bake until set, about 15 minutes. Cool on wire racks.

2. For frosting, cream butter in bowl of electric mixer. Gradually add sugar, alternating with milk, beating well after each addition, until smooth and fluffy. Mix in maple flavoring and vanilla. Spread (or pipe with star-tipped pastry bag) a thin layer of frosting on top of each cookie. Sprinkle with nuts.