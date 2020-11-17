Pumpkin Gingerbread Cupcakes

Prepare gingerbread cake batter: Whisk together brown sugar, oil, egg, and molasses.

Sift together flour, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg, ground ginger, and salt.

Fold dry ingredients into the wet until only streaks of flour remain in the batter.

Whisk in applesauce and hot water by hand until batter forms.

Alternate tablespoons of pumpkin and gingerbread cake batters into each cupcake liner (for four tablespoons total).

Use a knife to gently create a swirl.

Bake for 20 minutes.

Let cool completely.