Pumpkin Gingerbread Cupcakes

For this holiday season, combine pumpkin pie and gingerbread cookies to create this fascinating treat. This dessert recipe is marbled with pumpkin and gingerbread cake batter topped with vanilla whipped cream.
Ingredients
For the pumpkin cake batter
- 1/2 Cup vegetable oil
- 1/2 Cup milk
- 1/4 Cup pure pumpkin
- 1 Cup sugar
- 1 large egg
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 Cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 Teaspoon baking soda
- 1 Teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
For the gingerbread cake batter
- 1/4 Cup brown sugar
- 1/2 Cup vegetable oil
- 1 egg
- 1/2 Cup molasses
- 1 1/4 Cup all-purpose flour
- 3/4 Teaspoons baking soda
- 1 Teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/4 Teaspoon nutmeg
- 1 Teaspoon ground ginger
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1/4 Cup applesauce
- 1/2 Cup hot water
For the whipped cream frosting
- 2 Cups heavy whipping cream
- 1/2 Cup powdered sugar
- 2 Tablespoons instant pudding mix, vanilla flavored
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
- Gingerbread men, for garnish
- Sprinkles, for garnish
Directions
For the pumpkin cake batter
Preheat oven to 350ºF.
Lightly grease and line two muffin tins.
Prepare pumpkin cake batter: Whisk together oil, milk, pumpkin, sugar, egg, and vanilla.
Sift together flour, baking soda, pumpkin pie spice, and salt.
Fold dry ingredients into wet.
Set aside.
For the gingerbread cake batter
Prepare gingerbread cake batter: Whisk together brown sugar, oil, egg, and molasses.
Sift together flour, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg, ground ginger, and salt.
Fold dry ingredients into the wet until only streaks of flour remain in the batter.
Whisk in applesauce and hot water by hand until batter forms.
Alternate tablespoons of pumpkin and gingerbread cake batters into each cupcake liner (for four tablespoons total).
Use a knife to gently create a swirl.
Bake for 20 minutes.
Let cool completely.
For the whipped cream frosting
Prepare whipped cream frosting: Use an electric mixer and whisk all ingredients together on high speed until stiff peaks form.
Cover and keep chilled until ready to use.
Spread frosting on cooled cupcakes.