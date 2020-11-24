Measure flour, oats, 1/4 cup brown sugar, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda and salt into the food processor. Pulse a few times.

Drop in butter chunks. Pulse several times, cutting butter down to pea-size (or smaller) bits.

Turn out into a large mixing bowl.

Fold in dried fruit and seeds.

Drizzle on cream a little at a time, folding with a flexible spatula, until dough clumps (you may not need all the cream).

Turn out dough (still a clumpy mess) onto a parchment-lined baking sheet.

Pat into a 11/2-inch-thick disk, about 8 inches across.

Brush the top with a little of the remaining cream and sprinkle with the remaining 1 tablespoon brown sugar.

Slice dough circle into 8 wedges. Separate wedges by 1 inch.

Slide into a 375-degree oven and bake until set and golden, about 15 minutes.

Enjoy warm or room temperature.