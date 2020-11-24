  1. Home
4
1 rating

Cranberry Pumpkin Seed Scones

November 24, 2020 | 12:35pm
Rise and shine
pumpkin cranberry scone
Photo courtesy of Chicago Tribune

This fantastic fall breakfast pastry is perfect for Thanksgiving morning. If you're not big on cranberries or want to change up the flavor, try mixing in other dried fruits instead.

This recipe is by Leah Eskin and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
30 m
15 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
316
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Cup plus 2 tablespoons flour
  • 3/4 Cups rolled oats
  • 1/4 Cup plus 1 tablespoon light brown sugar
  • 1 Teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 Teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 Teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • 1 stick cold unsalted butter, cut up
  • 1/2 Cup dried cranberries (or other dried fruit, chopped)
  • 2 Tablespoons roasted, salted pumpkin seeds
  • 3/4 Cups whipping cream

Directions

Measure flour, oats, 1/4 cup brown sugar, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda and salt into the food processor. Pulse a few times.

Drop in butter chunks. Pulse several times, cutting butter down to pea-size (or smaller) bits.

Turn out into a large mixing bowl.

Fold in dried fruit and seeds.

Drizzle on cream a little at a time, folding with a flexible spatula, until dough clumps (you may not need all the cream).

Turn out dough (still a clumpy mess) onto a parchment-lined baking sheet.

Pat into a 11/2-inch-thick disk, about 8 inches across.

Brush the top with a little of the remaining cream and sprinkle with the remaining 1 tablespoon brown sugar.

Slice dough circle into 8 wedges. Separate wedges by 1 inch.

Slide into a 375-degree oven and bake until set and golden, about 15 minutes.

Enjoy warm or room temperature.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving316
Total Fat20g31%
Sugar11gN/A
Saturated12g59%
Cholesterol55mg18%
Protein4g8%
Carbs32g11%
Vitamin A159µg18%
Vitamin C0.2mg0.2%
Vitamin D0.3µg2.3%
Vitamin E0.7mg4.7%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium77mg8%
Fiber2g8%
Folate (food)10µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)10µg2%
Iron0.9mg5.1%
Magnesium39mg9%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.5mg3%
Phosphorus153mg22%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium99mg2%
Sodium214mg9%
Sugars, added5gN/A
Trans0.5gN/A
Water21gN/A
Zinc0.6mg5.5%
